Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson revealed on Twitter that she was the inspiration for the Phantom of the Opera sweatshirt King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is wearing in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The sweatshirt shows up as Valkyrie joins Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to fight against Gorr's (Christian Bale) shadow army for the first time.

Valkyrie usually wears fancy Viking armor when she’s ready for combat. However, in one of the first fight scenes in Love and Thunder, the King of Asgard is instead sporting a comfy Phantom of the Opera sweatshirt while slaying shadow monsters. In a recent interview for The New York Times, costume designer Mayes Rubeo explained that the reason Valkyrie is not wearing her superhero costume is to show how King Valkyrie now is more used to signing papers than punching faces. In Rubeo’s words, “Taika [Waititi] wanted Valkyrie to be portrayed as a person who actually has a life.”

While Rubeo’s reasoning makes sense, why a Phantom of the Opera piece of clothing, specifically? Rubeo said that the theater play is widely known and easy to recognize, “and then, simply, Taika thought it was cool.” The next piece of the puzzle was revealed on Twitter when Robinson replied to Rubeo’s interview and claimed the credits for giving director and co-writer Waititi the idea. As Robinson tells it:

“I am the reason. Wore my Phantom sweatshirt around Taika and he loved it. Mayes Rubeo, living legend, recreated it. And JUST SO YOU KNOW - I got mine when I saw Phantom in middle school. It is an ~authentic~ theater nerd sweatshirt. This is my greatest contribution to the MCU.”

Image via Marvel

Who would guess that a single piece of clothing had so much history? The reveal makes us wonder how much collective effort went into creating each frame of Thor: Love and Thunder. And that just increases our desire to watch the four-hour cut of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Russell Crowe is also making his MCU debut as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently playing in theaters. Check out Robinson’s original tweet below.