Taika Waititi Adds ‘Sweet/Vicious’ Creator to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Writing Staff

Fresh off of his Oscar win for Most Delightful Human Being in History, Taika Waititi has brought in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to help mold the script for his upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Ok, technically Waititi’s Oscar was for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, but I feel like he could add the other superlative onto that statue and nobody would complain.

Robinson created the MTV series Sweet/Vicious, about two women in college who become vigilantes to target sexual predators on campus. More recently, she wrote and directed the Netflix film Someone Great, starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise. As reported by Variety, Robinson has joined Waititi to work on the Thor: Love and Thunder script for Marvel, which is due to begin production later this year.

Waititi’s previous Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok, was a much-needed shot to the arm for the Thor franchise, injecting the What We Do in the Shadows filmmaker’s brand of sharp, irreverent humor into a series that began on a high note but stumbled badly with a dull and over-serious sequel. Ragnarok went on to be the most successful Thor film to date, pulling in just a shade under $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

Robinson’s addition to Thor: Love and Thunder is just the latest in a string of exciting announcements about the film. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Waititi revealed that in addition to Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman would be returning as Lady Thor, which blew my nerd head clear off my shoulders. And just recently, it was announced that Christian Bale would be joining the cast as an undisclosed villain (keeping my fingers crossed for Beta Ray Bill). With the additional buzz being generated by Waititi’s Oscar win, Love and Thunder is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films on Marvel’s current slate of projects.

