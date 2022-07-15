Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sometimes the anticipation of what is to come clouds the excitement of what they just saw on the screen. The Marvel post-credit scene has become a phenomenon onto itself and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is no different. The Thor character has become one of Marvel’s most important, and the way Chris Hemsworth has made the hero his own has helped to build a deep connection between him and Marvel fans.

For a character like Thor to truly shine, he must be opposed by an antagonist that can match his brawn and charming aloofness. Enter the mid-credits scene in Thor: Love and Thunder where the god of all gods, Zeus (Russell Crowe) tells his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) that it is now his job to make humanity remember the power of the gods and deal with Thor himself. Hercules’ arrival in the MCU might be surprising to those who are only watching the Marvel films and television series, but the son of Zeus has a long history in Marvel Comics.

Throughout his time in comics, Hercules has shown a lot of similarities to the Thor presented on the big screen. His superior strength was only beaten by his ability to mess things up with his father, often finding himself banished from Olympus for various indiscretions.

To get you prepared for his upcoming arrival in the MCU, here are some of Hercules' most significant adventures in Marvel Comics.

RELATED: Every Thor Movie Ranked: Which Portrayal Is Most Worthy?

Journey Into Mystery, 1952 (Annual 11) – “When Titans Clash”

This was the first appearance of Hercules in his comic form as created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Marvel was looking to provide Thor and other Norse gods a rival. The idea of Thor battling Hercules is teased in the comic – though as was the case with these early comic runs, the conflict was settled before it even really started. Thor and Loki are looking to cross a bridge but are stopped by Hercules who demands to cross the bridge first even though there is clearly room for both. The ridiculous nature of the banter between Hercules and Thor is exemplified here, and you could see how Goldstein and Hemsworth could play this for the laughs it deserves. The two begin to fight, Thor with his hammer, Hercules with his club in what should be an epic clash of legends. Hercules even catches Thor’s hammer in midair, proving his strength to Thor and comic readers. Eventually, Zeus puts an end to the never-ending battle and the two call a truce. After Thor completes his adventure, he wonders if he will ever meet his frenemy again.

Hercules: Prince of Power Vol.1 (1982)

When it comes to the comic version of Hercules, the discussion usually begins and ends with the Bob Layton run who made the character his own and established a lot of the traits that the character would be known for, even today. His boisterous personality, womanizing manner and "ready to pick a fight" attitude would become staples of the character. During this series of books, Hercules becomes his own unique character as opposed to someone for Thor to play off. The most significant aspect of the character as it relates to his role in the MCU is the idea that Layton turns Hercules into more of a jolly anti-hero space adventurer as opposed to a mythical being. After getting banished from Olympus for essentially disturbing the peace (i.e. drinking and partying) Hercules finds himself in the Andromeda Galaxy where he meets Recorder 417, a kind of traveling recorder of his adventures in space. On a new planet, he and Recorder continue their partying ways, but eventually Hercules decides to pick a fight with a giant blue being and things don’t go as planned in terms of his public perception. The comic provides a good introduction to the more modern take on the character and a counterbalance to Thor, who worries about his place in the world, while Hercules is just looking for a good fight and a good time.

Hercules: Prince of Power, Vol. 2 (1984)

Bob Layton takes what he’s established in 1982 and brings the character into full story mode. You could make an argument that this where Hercules really takes his place in the Marvel universe. Hercules barrels his way through an invading army on a mining asteroid, capturing the leader of a rebel army who turns out to be a Skrull who was looking to lead a Skrull army to take over the planet. Hercules and Skrulls would have a long history together in the comic world and this is where it is established. Hercules and Recorder move on, and we are introduced to an important female character in the world of Hercules, Tyne Pryntess (who proves her strength by being able to handle the horses on Hercules' chariot) and a model, Shasha who instantly brushes off his advances. Things on the planet, and with Shasha, are not as they seem, which is a common comic trope and part of the Hercules lore. This comic also introduces us to Ares, the God of War, and the idea of Zeus wanting to make an example of the other gods that we saw in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hercules: New Labors of Hercules (2005)

A definite product of its times, written by Frank Tieri, this comic makes Hercules a reality tv star. He’s down and out, a washed-up hero who is mourning the death of his close friend, Thor, at a bar when he decides to take up the challenge of repeating his legendary labors but for a television audience. There is a humor presented in the comic that shows the Hercules character as more than just a demigod known for his strength. The comic provides an interesting look at where comics where in the early 2000s and how difficult it was to take a character more known for his mythos and place him in a more “real” situation.

The Incredible Hercules (2008)

This is one of the more complex Hercules comics that begins right where World War Hulk ends. Written by Greg Pak and Fred Van Lente who move Hercules from the space adventures of the 80s to an essential part of the Marvel world. You get a bit of everything in this series, including Skrulls, Ares and his sister Athena (Hercules' biggest rival) and a variety of gods from different areas across the world coming together to battle. The comic series also takes readers to a variety of settings both ancient and more realistic and includes Hercules interacting with Namor, the Sub-Mariner. The series also gives us the definitive origin story of Hercules through a series of flashbacks and a bizarre story where he “replaced” Thor in Asgard. The comic provides plenty of action, adventure, and real stakes for Hercules' place in Marvel.

Hercules: Still Going Strong (2016)

A special four issue series written by Dan Abnett, this is the perfect series to understand where the Hercules comic came from and where it is going. Moving away from the laughs and carefree destruction, Hercules is looking to reinvent himself as a serious hero. This series was part of the “All-New, All-Different” Marvel line, one of the comics' more recent resets. The legendary hero Gilgamesh is used as counterbalance to Hercules, almost taking up the role Thor played in earlier comics. Hercules is sober and battling monsters – part of the fun of the character is taken away, some may say for the better, depending on what you want from your half human, half god comic characters.

Check out more mighty stories about ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: