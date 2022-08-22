Fans can’t wait for the Disney+ Day, while the house of mouse dished out a lot of their plans for various projects at San Diego Comic-Con many things were saved for the studios’ upcoming D23 expo and the Disney+ day. Along with the peak into fan-favorite franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars the streamer has announced that additional content will be premiered in September. The new titles include the like of MCU’s latest release Thor: Love and Thunder as well as an intimate look at the making of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman led will be provided with Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled is an anthology series that takes us behind the scenes with the cast and makers. The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder will feature in-depth interviews with director Taika Waititi, Hemsworth, Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson as the cast and crew spill the beans about various aspects of crafting the colorful Thor installment. The docuseries will also feature raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond. Furthermore, Thor: Love and Thunder will join 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies which are now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

Set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and inspired by Jason Aaron’s work Love and Thunder see Portman as the Mighty Thor joining the God of Thunder (Hemsworth) in his quest to save the gods from Gorr, the God Butcher (Bale) who has vowed to kill them all. They are joined in their quest by Thompson’s Valkyrie and Waititi’s CGI stone man Korg. The movie marks the MCU debut of Russel Crowe as Zeus and Brett Goldstein as Hercules, while Idris Elba’s Heimdall and Jamie Alexander’s Lady Sif also return. The movie is praised for Waititi’s trademark light-hearted, comedic tone while showcasing the character’s transformation. It also marks the return of Bale to the superhero genre after his Dark Knight trilogy. The movie grossed $737 million at the worldwide box office becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: Brett Goldstein Reveals Details of Surprise Hercules Casting in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on September 8 meanwhile check out the synopsis and our conversation with Hemsworth and Waititi on the movie's 4-Hour Cut below: