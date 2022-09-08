Today is Disney+ Day, and the Mickey Mouse streamer added some exciting new titles to its catalog in order to celebrate the event. Aside from highly anticipated new movies like the live-action version of Pinocchio, the streaming platform also premiered the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Thor: Love and Thunder. The new release is accompanied by another episode of Marvel Studios Assembled, a documentary series that brings behind the scenes information about all movies and series from Marvel.

The trailer confirms what we all suspected: The cast and crew had a lot of fun between takes with director and fellow actor Taika Waititi. Back in 2017, the filmmaker helped “rebrand” the Thor franchise by removing its more gloomy aspects and making it more colorful, fun, and campy. The course-correction worked: Thor: Ragnarok grossed over $850 million worldwide, while Thor: Love and Thunder raked in over $750 million at the box office.

As an interviewee points out, Thor is now the longest-running franchise within the scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as everything indicates, it will keep going well into Marvel’s Phase 5 – especially now that the new movie re-introduced Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor. The documentary episode brings, of course, interviews with Portman herself, who states that “it feels really rewarding to get to come back with a completely different lens on the same world.”

Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Russell Crowe made his MCU debut as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder, and Christian Bale played super villain Gorr.

Launched last year on Disney+, Marvel Studios Assembled drops new episodes every time a new Marvel movie is introduced to the catalog, or when a Marvel series wraps up its run. The series has gone behind the scenes of WandaVision, Loki, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and many others.

You can watch the trailer for Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder below:

