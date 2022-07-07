Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.At the end of every Marvel movie these days, if you get up, you're a fool, because there's always at least one end-credits scene that might hint at future movies or at least offer you a good laugh. In Thor: Love and Thunder we have two big scenes, one mid-credits and one post. After the colorful credits roll we are treated to a surprising reveal of a character who we thought died earlier in the movie and a shocking reveal of who is cast as seemingly our next Thor villain.

But, first, how did we get here? After learning about the threat that Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) presents to all gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) head to the illustrious Omnipotence City. A city full of gods from all cultures, including cute Bao gods, gods of dreams and gods of carpenters (a wry reference to Jesus Christ?), but most importantly, the infamous Zeus (Russell Crowe) from Greek Mythology. Like in mythology, Zeus is kind of a dick here. He comes in with a flashy entrance, dazzling the crowd with fireworks and glitter. Thor, who has always looked up to Zeus (god of thunder and god of sky and thunder, it works, right?) is eager to meet the god he calls the oldest of all gods. But, as they say, don't meet your heroes.

When Thor pleads with the pantheon of gods to help, Zeus is quick to turn him down. Thor then asks for the use of Zeus' thunderbolt at least, a weapon that could aid them in the fight, but Zeus laughs in his face. It quickly becomes clear that maybe Gorr kind of has a point because none of the gods are interested in helping Thor. With the knowledge that Gorr is seeking out Eternity, the gods aren't as worried because they assume it is an impossible task. Instead, Zeus belittles Thor and then tells the group that they must stay in Omnipotence City because they don't want to risk Gorr finding out where they are.

Faced with potential imprisonment, the group attacks, fighting off the guards and splattering golden blood all around. When Korg is attacked and nearly killed, Thor turns on Zeus, using his own thunderbolt to strike him through the chest seemingly killing the oldest god of gods. The gang manages to escape and, as we know, eventually defeats Gorr. While Thor is happy by the end of the film with his adopted daughter, Love, it's clear his conflict with the Greek gods has just begun.

In the mid-credits scene, we see an injured Zeus, healing from the attack on him. There we watch him speak about his resentment toward the people who once worshipped them and also toward the superheroes that have taken their place in the eyes of the people. "When did we become the joke?" he asks. Although it looks like he is alone, we quickly see the person who will mete out Zeus' revenge. It's Hercules! More importantly, it's Hercules played by beloved Ted Lasso writer, executive producer, and actor Brett Goldstein.

Image via Apple TV+

Hercules has a storied history with Thor and it seems like he is poised to become Thor's next adversary when we see our god of thunder again. As the son of Zeus, Hercules enjoys a similar position as Thor. In the history of the comics, the two have fought each other and been on the same team. They even have similar personalities, at least Hercules had similarities with a pre-Avengers Thor. He's generally seen as a hero in the comics, which implies that his rivalry with Thor, if there is one, will not last long. With Hercules having stints with the Avengers, Defenders, SHIELD, and, notably, the Guardians of the Galaxy. Might we be seeing Goldstein sooner than we expect?

Most audiences will know Goldstein from his role as Roy Kent, curmudgeony footballer who is past his beast days and curses enough to make a sailor blush. Goldstein has skyrocketed into popularity alongside the popularity of the feel good show Ted Lasso. With a lot more coming down the pipeline for Goldstein, including signing a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television, there's no telling when we'll next see him don Hercules' armor. Until then, I think we can all silently hope that Juno Temple will be cast as Megara, right?

