Popcorn at the movies is one of life's sweetest, simple joys. There is no better feeling than walking into your local theater and smelling that freshly popped corn. It just makes the movie-going experience that much more special and something that is very difficult to replicate at home. Novelty popcorn buckets and theater exclusive merchandise only serve to heighten that special experience. CinemaCon is happening right now in Las Vegas, Collider's gotten a peek at what stylish buckets we will all be seeing in the near future at our local theaters.

The four main summer blockbusters on display here will not surprise the avid movie fan — Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder are all featured. For Top Gun, we have Tom Cruise’s Maverick’s Helmet on full display high in the sky with the sunset giving the buckets this very calming aesthetic. For Dominion, we have two different buckets. One of them features Blue the velociraptor and her new family. It is the same image that is on one of the posters. The other Dominion bucket features the amber-filled iconic dinosaur logo of the franchise which was the teaser poster for this final epic chapter.

On the Marvel side of the equation, for the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is front and center on one of the buckets while the other Doctor Strange-themed bucket features a group shot of the film’s characters. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, and Benedict Wong’s Wong are seen on this particular bucket.

However, the star of the show here is Thor: Love and Thunder. These neon-filled buckets see various different images of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor charging into battle, but the best bucket on display is a replica of a reconstructed Mjolnir. It is a popcorn bucket fit for a movie god. The hammer sits on a rock-like base, something reminiscent of how the hammer looked when it landed on Earth in the first Thor movie, and your sweet popcorn is found inside Mjolnir. There have been a lot of memorable popcorn buckets over the years, but Thor’s hammer is definitely up there with the best.

Buying that salty, buttery popcorn is one of the highlights of movie theaters making a big comeback this year. Just the thought of it is mouth-watering and whether you are an extra butter kind of person or a salty Avenger, knowing that collectible buckets are not going anywhere is sweet comfort. This should bring a tear to any popcorn bucket collector's eye.

Until these beautiful buckets hit theaters, go support your local theater and their popcorn. Because honestly, do you really need an excuse to treat yourself? Check out the rest of the buckets seen at CinemaCon below.

