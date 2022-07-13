The Goddess of Thunder is here in a new pair of stunning Mondo posters that showcase the might of Mighty Thor.

Collider has the pleasure to exclusively present two new Mondo posters for Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest Marvel Cinematic Adventure of the God of Thunder. Both posters pay homage to Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) recent MCU transformation into the Mighty Thor.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor Odinson's (Chris Hemsworth) ex-girlfriend, Jane, claims Mjölnir for herself. And thanks to the hammer’s magic, she becomes as powerful as the God of Thunder himself. Together, the two must form a new team to defeat a new villain, Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who’s willing to slay every divinity in the universe. Available on 24"x36" screenprint, the two new Mondo posters feature Jane holding Thor’s hammer, in the MCU and Marvel Comics.

The first poster, designed by Phantom City Creative, depicts Portman as the Mighty Thor, with Mjölnir in her hands. With a limited edition of 350 copies, the poster costs $60 and will allow fans to hang a fancy portrait of the MCU’s new heroine on their wall. The second poster, with only 180 copies available, is a reproduction of the cover of 1978’s What If? #10, drawn by comic book legend John Buscema. The issue tells the story “What if Jane Foster had found the hammer of Thor?” and imagines a version of the Marvel Universe where the scientist became the God of Thunder. That was the first time Jane ever carried Mjölnir in the comics, and with the new Mondo poster, fans will be able to add a piece of history to their collection. This second poster is available for $50.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Natalie Portman on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Deleted Scenes, and Playing The Mighty Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Russell Crowe is also making his MCU debut as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder. In addition, Taika Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Although fans were excited to see where Waititi would lead the franchise after Thor: Ragnarok, Love and Thunder has received mixed reactions from critics and fans alike. Even so, the movie already passed the mark of $300 million at the international box office, surpassing the first weekend results for the previous films in the God of Thunder franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently available in theaters. Check out the stunning new posters below and buy your copy of the new Mondo posters through this link.

THE MIGHTY THOR

Artwork by Phantom City Creative

24"x36" Screenprint

Edition of 350

$60

WHAT IF? #10