Nebula’s been through a lot thus far in the MCU. We first met her in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy where she was essentially presented as a dedicated daughter and henchwoman to Thanos (Josh Brolin), someone determined to win his favor over her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana). However, things started to change during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and by the time Avengers: Infinity War rolled around, Nebula had been through enough to compel her to switch sides and contribute to the fight to stop Thanos from acquiring and using the Infinity Stones.

Of course that fight wound up being futile and Thanos snapped away half of all sentient life throughout the universe. Nebula, however, was not a member of that 50% and in Avengers: Endgame teamed up with the remaining Avengers to save those who were lost. In the process, Nebula well established herself as as a bonafide hero, an invaluable asset in taking down Thanos once and for all.

Image via Marvel

Now it’s on to Marvel’s May 5, 2022 release, Thor: Love and Thunder. After everything she’s been through, one might assume there’s no looking back and that Nebula experienced a clean break from her father. However, based on what Gillan told us during an episode of Collider Ladies Night, it might not be that simple. Even though Thanos is long gone, his influence on Nebula still lingers. Here’s how Gillan put it when asked about Nebula’s headspace at the end of Avengers: Endgame, going in Thor: Love and Thunder:

“I think we left Nebula in a really interesting place where she experienced the death of her father, but also of her abuser essentially, the person that made her life a living hell. And so those feelings are really conflicting. I think for her, she’s feeling a sense of relief, the catharsis of it all, but she’s also probably feeling a sense of loss to a father figured because these relationships can be really, really complicated where even though they’re treating you so badly, you can still be desperate for approval and love from that type of figure in your life. And so for her, I think it’s both.”

RELATED: Karen Gillan Teases a "Bonkers" Nebula in 'Thor 4' and Specifies James Gunn, The Russos, and Taika Waititi’s Unique Contributions to the Character

Image via Marvel Studios

Gillan also took a moment to look back on Avengers: Endgame and highlight how well composer Alan Silvestri managed to capture that in his work:

“I feel like they really captured [that] in the music for Nebula in that movie. I’m just remembering they did this really twisted swoony music when she was looking at Thanos and I was like, ‘Yes! You get it! You totally get it!’”

So yes, Gillan did tell us that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi “brought out the bonkers side” of Nebula, but it seems as though we’ll likely still get some lingering inner turmoil connected to her treatment by Thanos. We’ll get to see how things pan out for Nebula when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on May 5, 2022.

Image via Marvel Studios

If you’re looking for even more from Gillan, we’ve got you well covered in that department! Keep an eye out for more clips before we share her full episode of Collider Ladies Night right in time for the July 14th release of her new Netflix movie, Gunpowder Milkshake.

KEEP READING: Why 'Mare of Easttown' Gives Betty Gilpin Hope for Her Goal of Breaking Out of the "Barbie Shell"

Share Share Tweet Email

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Adds Two New Actresses to the Cast Things are heating up in House Targaryen.

Read Next

Perri Nemiroff (2659 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff