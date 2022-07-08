Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderWhen Marvel last left New Asgard, it was in a wildly different time. Thor: Love and Thunder picks up a few years after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) declared Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as King in Avengers: Endgame. Putting her in charge of New Asgard, the God of Thunder leaves Earth to travel with the Guardians of the Galaxy to find himself, and that's where we meet Thor in Love and Thunder. With the rather large gap between films, New Asgard has changed considerably, even if it remains home to the Asgardian refugees and the descendants of their society's lost heroes.

The world of the MCU is irrevocably changed since the blip. While many people struggled to fit into a world that had moved on without them, and others mourned the loss of heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), New Asgard became a place that capitalized on the less depressing aspects of the events of the Avengers films. New Asgard has become a place where capitalism has flourished. Thor's lively status provides the perfect opportunity for companies to dig into the lore of his people and his past, turning a town that was meant to be a new home into a real-life Avengers Campus (the theme park, not the Avengers' headquarters). But, exactly how far is New Asgard manipulated for profit?

Image Via Disney

First and foremost -- the Asgard players are back! Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth reprise their Thor: Ragnarok roles as actors portraying the events of Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, as they retell the death of Odin, they are joined by Hela, played by the hilarious Melissa McCarthy. In a delightful ending to the performance, they are also joined in a final curtain call by McCarthy's real-life husband, Ben Falcone, playing an unnamed player. With a growing tradition of these actors dramatizing some of the more heartbreaking moments of Thor's life, who can we look to see playing Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie in the future?

When walking the streets of the settlement, the once peaceful roads are littered with vendors and stands, all trying to sell the most cleverly named merchandise or food-themed item. And when eyes turn to the TV, they see their leader, King Valkyrie, in a dental or Old Spice commercial. But perhaps the most interesting sight is the sea on the coast with cruise ships docked in the waters. But more consequential is the Norse-themed booze cruise that Thor, Jane, Korg (Taika Waititi), and Valkyrie later commandeer to travel the bifrost, using Stormbreaker as an engine and the screaming goats as its navigation.

But despite the commercialized fate that meets the town, when it comes down to the wire at its core, New Asgard is a community of people who have survived disaster after disaster together. While Thor: Love and Thunder shows us the more comical manufactured side of the settlement, it also shows us the strength of the community when they come together after the theft of their youth and future. It's safe to say that New Asgard is in good hands as we see King Valkyrie help lead the charge that eventually led to Thor's rescue of the children (even if she also enjoys a brand sponsorship). If anything, New Asgard portrays the duality of these traditional structures rooted in capitalism. Hurray for New Asgard!

