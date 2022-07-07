Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.MCU fans don't have to wait much longer for Thor: Love and Thunder. The second Marvel movie from Academy Award-winning writer/director Taika Waititi not only sees the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson but also sees the return of Natalie Portman as his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now holds a reconstructed Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor.

The film revolves around Thor and his friends as they travel to several locations across the universe to defeat the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). One of these locations is a bright floating city called Omnipotence City. This place is important in both the movie and the comics that it's based on.

Omnipotence City in Thor: Love and Thunder

image via Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder presents Omnipotence City as a lively meeting place for gods all over the universe that just so happens to be invite-only. Thor and Jane travel to Omnipotence City with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the rock alien Korg (Taika Waititi) to recruit more gods in their battle against the God Butcher.

The ruler of this eutopia is the Greek god Zeus (Russell Crowe) and although Thor initially looks up to this deity, the Zeus he meets is unfortunately less concerned with protecting mortals and more concerned with how many human sacrifices the other gods rake in. Still, Thor asks Zeus for help in front of an audience of gods that includes the panther goddess Bast, a couple of Celestials, and even a traditionally animated dumpling god named Bao (probably a nod to the Disney/Pixar short Bao). However, Zeus refuses to assist Thor and also prevents him and his friends from leaving the city for fear that they'll lead Gorr right back. In response, Thor, Jane, Valkyrie, and Korg fight their way out of Omnipotence City, which ends with the God of Thunder killing Zeus with the latter's Lightning Bolt. The team escapes with this weapon, but Thor claims that many other gods will hunt down him and his friends.

Even though Omnipotence City isn't in the movie for very long, it's still in there long enough to make an impact. The city is mostly occupied by pompous gods who don't care about helping their people. The mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder reveals that Zeus is alive, so maybe the sequel will involve him and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) going back to Omnipotence City and rallying all the other gods against Thor.

How Omnipotence City Differs in the Comics

In Marvel comics, Omnipotence City first appeared in 2013's Thor: God of Thunder #3.

This location is once again a meeting place for all gods across the universe. However, the comics show elements of Omnipotence City that were not shown in Thor: Love and Thunder. For starters, the city is a safe haven for all gods in the universe and was built twelve billion years prior, after an ancient war between gods occurred. This site also houses several smaller areas including a Parliament of Pantheons, a governing body made up of gods, and the Halls of All-Knowing, a never-ending library full of godly knowledge. Perhaps these areas will make appearances in Thor 5?

