Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.For those who love Marvel comics and have been following Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) journey as the Mighty Thor, Jane's end in Thor: Love and Thunder might not be too much of a surprise. After learning that every time she wields Mjolnir, Jane risks her life because of the energy it takes to become Mighty Thor, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) begs her to stay in her hospital bed while he goes to fight Gorr (Christian Bale) and rescue the kids in the cage. But, when push comes to shove, and when Thor's life is at risk, Jane picks up the hammer and does what needs to be done.

Together, they are able to take on Gorr, and Jane, in a final blow, shatters the Necrosword with Mjolnir. But, it is a fraction too late. The gate to Eternity is opened and Gorr walks through, with Jane and Thor following quickly after. What follows is one of the most emotional scenes in the movie, where we watch as Thor pleads with Gorr not to wish for the end of all gods but to bring his daughter back from the dead. Jane, exhausted from her final adventure as Mighty Thor, collapses into Thor's arms. The two share a tender moment before she dies and disappears in a cloud of glittering dust.

While this might seem a bit odd, seeing as Jane is obviously a human from Earth, it makes sense when we get to the post-credit scene. Appearing in Valhalla, Jane finds herself greeted by Heimdall (Idris Elba) and in the afterlife of the Asgardians. Since Odin (Anthony Hopkins) died and disappeared in the same way (via glittering dust), we can assume that Jane will be seeing the All-Father there as well. And, while she didn't disappear, Frigga (Rene Russo) technically did die while fighting off Malekith (Christopher Eccleston).

It's unclear how much more we will see of the characters who are in the afterlife of Valhalla. Assumedly this is one of the afterlives mentioned by Taweret in Moon Knight, and while the Egyptians and presumably those who believe in the Field of Reeds will find their afterlife there, it seems that others, like the Black Panthers, will find their afterlife in the Ancestral Plane. It adds another interesting wrinkle to the MCU. After all, if the afterlife is just another plane of existence for your soul, who is to say anyone can't come back from the dead at any time?

Again, those who read the comics will know that this is actually a high possibility for Jane. Here are some comics spoilers, look away if you don't want to be spoiled. In Mighty Thor #706 by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman, Jane is in Valhalla alongside Odin, but she realizes that there's still more to do, she doesn't want to die. So, before she can walk through the gates of Valhalla, Odin brings her back to life. She goes on to return as the Mighty Thor and even become a Valkyrie. So, there's hope yet for fans of Jane who want to see the Mighty Thor have more adventures of her own.

