It’s a Marvel movie, so you know that, no matter how big of a soda you drank, you are going to have to hold off on that pee break for another ten minutes or so to make it through the post-credit scenes. The question is… how many post-credit scenes are there in the new Thor: Love and Thunder film? The good news is that Thor: Love & Thunder may be the shortest Marvel film, clocking in at just under two hours long, so you won’t have to hold it for an interminably long time.

Thor: Love and Thunder has two post-credit scenes. The first is after the first bit of “main” credits: the director, the writer, the producers, the stars, etc., all done in fancy graphics. Then you get what is often called the mid-credits scene. Next come the complete credits, which lists everyone who worked on the film, from the production accountant to the many, many VFX artists. When those credits finish rolling, before the lights come up, there is one more scene that you definitely want to stay for.

No spoilers here, but both scenes are story-related; not just funny, silly, falafel-related scenes. So sit back, relax, and learn who catered the film while you wait for the final scenes. Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor reunite with the love of his life, Jane Foster, who has reunited with the second love of his life, his hammer, Mjolnir. They join forces to stop Gorr from killing gods around the universe. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi, who also directed this installment. The film opens in theaters on July 8th.

