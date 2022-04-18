Just like a lightning bolt slashing straight across the sky, we've finally gotten our first look at the hotly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, and Marvel has just released a new poster for the film, which is set to be released this July. The release of the new poster follows the release of the film's first official trailer, which shows Chris Hemsworth's beloved Thor set out on a journey to rediscover himself after the chaos of the last few Avengers films.

The new poster shows Thor dressed in casual human garb — sleeveless vest, t-shirt, jeans, and boots — standing with a foot on two mountain peaks, holding up his ax Stormbreaker, to the sky. Stormbreaker is struck by lightning in the poster, and the crackle of light illuminates the entire scene. Faded in the background is a ringed planet and the poster shows a clash of two different lights: blue on the left, and the warm light of a clearing sky to the right, indicating the upcoming conflict for everyone's favorite interstellar Viking god/superhero.

Thor: Love and Thunder will follow Thor on his quest for inner peace, following the personal and large-scale trauma he experienced in previous Marvel films. Prepared for a life of quiet self-reflection and retirement, Thor soon finds himself called back into action when a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, seeks, unfortunately for the godly Thor, to kill the gods. Thor will have to reenlist in his life as a hero, conscripting several of his old pals for help, including King Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, and Korg, played by director Taika Waititi. But most bizarrely of all, Thor will encounter his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, who is inexplicably able to wield Mjolnir, Thor's magical hammer, as Thor herself. Together, they will seek to defeat Gorr the God Butcher and uncover the mystery behind his motives.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi's work on Thor: Ragnarok was met with praise from both marvel fans and critics. The film's strong aesthetics and comedic leanings will certainly follow for Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere in theaters on July 8, at the peak of summer. Until then, however, you can check out the new poster below:

