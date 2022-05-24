The God of Thunder and The Mighty Thor shine in their new costumes as Gorr’s vengeance is not too far behind.

Marvel is about to have a huge summer. One of their most anticipated releases, Thor: Love and Thunder, is out this July and the film just debuted a new trailer during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. As any Marvel fan knows, with a new trailer also comes a new poster. To put it simply, the latest poster for Love and Thunder didn’t disappoint and is just as gleefully vibrant as the trailer.

The new poster is a well-earned payoff to the previously released teaser posters. The image sees the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) and The Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) in costume on a rock surrounded by waterfalls. Korg (Taika Waititi) and King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) are seen behind our two lead heroes with the latter riding their signature Pegasus. The Viking ship being pulled by two flying goats behind our ragtag team of gods is a nice touch as well. However, looming in the background is the real star of the poster. The film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), is seen laughing with his piercing eyes taking over the sunset. Gorr let his menacing presence be known in the trailer and that extends to this beautiful poster.

The vibrant color palette, like Ragnarok before it, is what makes this image pop. Though Gorr is staring into our souls, the oranges, purples, and blues make this an epic yet relaxing piece of art to look at. The colors also evoke euphoric feelings from the upcoming tale, which seems fitting as the trailer and title put an emphasis on 'love' as a theme for the film. In the fast-approaching movie, Thor will go on a journey of self-discovery and will be retired when we meet up with him at the beginning of the film. The hero would have had a lot of time to think about his past life, including his love for Jane who he hasn’t seen in almost a decade. When he sees Jane wielding his former hammer, Mjölnir, this adds a bit of intrigue to their reunion.

In the newly released trailer, fans will see Thor call on the Gods of Olympus for help, led by Zeus (Russell Crowe), after Gorr brings the titular hero out of retirement when the God Butcher attempts to live up to his name. This is made all the more complicated when Thor is forced to go on an adventure with his ex-girlfriend to stop Gorr’s vengeance against the gods. A cosmic story that is centered and grounded by a relatable human core – Thor is the jealous lover stuck in the past. It will be interesting to see how that affects Jane and the God of Thunder working together.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. As we wait for this rekindled romance, you can view the new colorful poster and read the official plot synopsis for the film down below;

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

