With the release of the hotly anticipated film from Marvel Studios only a few days away, a new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder has been revealed via Twitter Movies, which offers a striking image featuring the iconic weapons Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. The tweet, which features the first look of the new poster, reads, "no Stormbreaker without Mjolnir, no love without thunder...here's your first look at the newest #ThorLoveAndThunder poster".

The poster shows a simple and effective image of both the arms of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) wielding their weapons, pointing them directly at the night sky, with blue lightning scattered highlighting the image. Stormbreaker, first introduced in Avengers: Infinity War, can be seen wielded by Thor, alongside a newly repaired Mjolnir, wielded by the Mighty Thor, last seen in Thor: The Dark World as Jane Foster. At the bottom of the poster is the title of the film, with the release date of July 8.

The marketing for Thor: Love and Thunder continues to escalate as the film approaches this Friday. In a wave of new posters, this newest one offers a visual treat with a striking image that conveys the power that both characters in the film will wield. The poster also highlights the reunion of both characters and their new dynamic, with Jane now wielding Thor's hammer in her new appearance.

Preceded by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder stands as Marvel Studios' 29th overall film and will be followed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this November, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next February. With so many films lined up, the Marvel momentum doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Produced by Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Waititi and stars Hemsworth, Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chrisian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.

Marvel fans can experience the love and thunder when the film releases exclusively in theaters this Friday. Check out the new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder below.