Two new posters for Thor: Love and Thunder play around with the idea the highly-anticipated sequel will feature more than one God of Thunder. In addition, while we are still months away from the movie's release, stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are already fighting on social media for the title of Mighty Thor.

The first poster, published on Marvel Studios’ official Twitter account along with the teaser trailer, features Chris Hemsworth with Stormbreaker in his hands, channeling the power of lightning from the skies. Besides featuring the film’s logo, the poster also carries the slogan “The one and only.” Portman didn’t take long to publish a second version of the same poster on her Instagram account, featuring herself holding Mjölnir. In this second poster, which also got shared by Marvel Studios’ Twitter account, the slogan reads “The one is not the only,” a clear reference to the fact a new Mighty Thor is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the first trailer revealed, Thor is still trying to find his place in the MCU cosmos when Thor: Love and Thunder starts. Tired of the eternal war raging inside himself, Thor will abandon his arms and explore the Nine Realms at his own pace. However, peace won’t last long, as a villain self-entitled God Butcher (Christian Bale) menaces to kill every divinity in the universe. To complicate matters, Thor’s ex-girlfriend, Jane (Portman), seems to be wielding a reforged version of the magical hammer Mjölnir, which grants her the powers and title of the Mighty Thor.

King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi) will also join Thor Odinson in his new cosmic adventures. The movie will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Finally, Russell Crowe is also joining Thor: Love and Thunder as Marvel’s version of Zeus.

After his excellent work on Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is back to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on Jule 13. Check out the new posters below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

