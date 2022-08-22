If you missed the new adventure from the god of thunder in theaters, or just didn’t feel like going, Disney+ has excellent news for you. The streamer revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of this year’s Disney+ Day, so you’ll be able to watch the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as September 8. The movie centers around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a journey of self-discovery that gets interrupted when an intergalactic threat emerges.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a landmark title to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it brings back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and introduces her as Mighty Thor. Portman played the superhero’s girlfriend in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and was last seen in a brief scene in Avengers: Endgame. Her return as a major character was first announced back in 2019's San Diego Comic-Con.

The movie earned its blockbuster status by raking in over $700 million worldwide, making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2022 until now. Waititi was brought back to direct after his change in tone in Thor: Ragnarok made this branch of the Marvel franchise attract a lot more viewers to cinemas.

Thor: Love and Thunder headlines a slate of titles which will premiere on Disney+ Day. The event celebrates the studio’s legacy, and includes activations in Disney theme parks, and special screenings for fan-favorite movies. This year, Disney+ will also tie in with D23, the ultimate Disney event that reveals what the studio has been working on, as well as what fans can start looking forward to from the house of Mickey Mouse.

Marvel fans will also be glad to realize that Thor: Love and Thunder makes it to the streaming platform over two months ahead of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, which means that whoever’s looking to binge-watch the MCU before checking out the final entry of Phase 4 will be able to do it in the comfort of their homes.

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, Jamie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan.

Disney+ premieres Thor: Love and Thunder on September 8.

You can check out director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth talking about the movie's scrapped 4-hour cut below:

