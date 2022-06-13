Fans of the Norse God of Thunder have long been anticipating the return of their favorite hero to the big screens. We are just a few short weeks away from the release of the movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, and now AMC Theaters have revealed the runtime for Marvel’s new film.

According to film listings on AMC, the runtime for this new Thor adventure would be 119 minutes, or 1 hour and 59 minutes. This would make the much-anticipated movie the shortest released by Marvel Studios since Ant-Man and the Wasp, which ran for 118 minutes upon its release in 2018. Marvel movies in recent times usually hit the two-hour mark, but this would be the third movie in the last six years to be under that mark, when we include Doctor Strange in 2016. Staying under two hours, however, is not a new thing for ardent fans of the God of Thunder, as most Thor movies follow this trend: short and sweet. Thor and Thor: The Dark World both ran under two hours, at 114 minutes and 112 minutes respectively. Thor: Ragnarok remains the longest cinematic appearance for the lightning-wielding hero at 130 minutes.

The movie is, however, longer than expected. Previous reports on the film’s runtime had pegged it at an hour and 55 minutes in length, and star Chris Hemsworth had also noted previously that fans are in for "a full two hours of this beautiful madness." And fans can begin to prepare for all that “beautiful madness” as ticket pre-orders begin today.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Clip Shows Reunion With Mjolnir and Jane

Thor: Love and Thunder see Hemsworth return to the big screen as the God of Thunder, but in a slightly different role. Previously released trailers have shown a deity who is now uninterested in his role as a superhero and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The Odinson will leave his ax, Stormbreaker behind and travel the universe. His vacation would be cut short by the arrival of a villain with sights set on him and others like him. Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) is the movie’s main antagonist, and he has designs on ending all gods wherever he might find them. Odinson will however not be left to combat this threat alone as he enlists the help of King Valkryie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi). The complications in Thor’s life do not get any easier as his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) returns as the Mighty Thor carrying the reforged hammer, Mjölnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also see Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.