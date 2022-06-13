The minds behind the ScreenX premium theater format have debuted an exclusive poster for Taika Waititi's highly-anticipated Ragnarok sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. Less than a month away from its July release, tickets are on sale right now for the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

The incredibly vibrant poster features its two Thors front and center, played by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. They are surrounded by thunderous imagery, a few hearts, bright colors, and some very familiar faces. It accurately replicates the visual aesthetic from the trailers but turns it up to 11. Despite the abundance of color, Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, still manages to make his intimidating presence felt. Of course, the poster also features Tessa Thompson as the new ruler of Asgard, Russell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus, and the return of Waititi's Korg.

Exclusively made for ScreenX, a 270-degree premium theater experience, the artwork reflects the abundance of color and visual quality the format promises. They are not the only ones to do it for Love and Thunder, as Dolby and Real3D have also gone out of their way to create posters for the film to celebrate the start of ticket sales. Nevertheless, it seems ScreenX is able to capture the fun and creativity of the Waititi-helmed project with its exclusive artwork.

As mentioned, ScreenX's poster joins several pieces of official artwork created for the film. An all-new trailer also accompanies the slew of posters, featuring footage that depicts the God of Thunder assembling the "greatest team ever". The official runtime for the film also dropped online, which nearly reaches the two-hour mark at 1 hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest MCU film in five years.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise will find Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor, while Thompson returns as the new ruler of Asgard. Hemsworth's Thor will be forced out of retirement to battle Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful new foe that is targeting the MCU's entire pantheon of mythological gods. Love and Thunder also sees the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen after Thor left with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Back in the director's chair after reinvigorating the franchise with Ragnarok, Waititi has his hands full with the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder will exclusively hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Check out the vibrant ScreenX exclusive poster for the highly-anticipated sequel below: