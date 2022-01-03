A new image from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder show Tessa Thompson’s new Valkyrie costume. The heroine was first introduced in Thor: Ragnarok and became the leader of the Asgardians on Earth after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) departs on his galactic adventure at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The new image circulating on Twitter shows Thompson with braided hair and a new armor that mimics Thor’s classic look on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Valkyrie’s new costume features the circular metal plates every iteration of Thor’s, which might point out for Valkyrie taking the place of the God of Thunder as Queen of Asgard.

Inspired by Jason Aaron's run on The Mighty Thor comics, Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) claiming the hammer and transforming into the God of Thunder as a new villain called Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) threatens the whole universe.

In the comic books, Goor is in a bloody crusade to wipe out every god from the universe, which might explain why Russell Crowe is reportedly joining the film as Marvel’s version of Zeus. Gorr is empowered by the All-Black in the comic books, a mystical sword also known as the Necrosword. The weapon was forged by Knull, the god of the symbiotes, and has an intimate relation with Venom’s recent hero journey in the comics. While is unknown if the MCU’s Gorr will have any relation with Venom, there could be a connection with Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters, as the hive mind all symbiotes (and Knull) share was recently teased in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

After his excellent work on Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is back to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

It’s also expected for Hemsworth’s Thor to play some part in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as the two franchises are now deeply intertwined. And for fans of the Asgardian play featured in Ragnarok, Matt Damon will be reprising his cameo role as Actor Loki in Love and Thunder, with Luke Hemsworth also returning as Actor Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Check the new set image below.

