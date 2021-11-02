New images from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder show Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster on what seems to be a date. While the pictures could indicate the couple’s romance will reignite in the upcoming sequel, the fact that Hemsworth is seen without his fat suit might indicate the encounter happens in a flashback. Or, you know, Thor just got back in shape after joining the (As)Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Inspired by Jason Aaron's run on The Mighty Thor comics, Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster (Portman) claiming the hammer and transforming into the God of Thunder, as a new villain called Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) threatens the whole universe. In the comic books, the villain is in a bloody crusade to wipe out every god from the universe, which might explain why Russell Crowe is reportedly joining the film as Marvel’s version of Zeus.

Gorr is also empowered by the All-Black in the comic books, a mystical sword also known as the Necrosword. The weapon was forged by Knull, the god of the symbiotes, and has an intimate relation with Venom’s recent hero journey in the comics. While is unknown if the MCU’s Gorr will have any relation with Venom, there could be a connection with Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters, as the hive mind all symbiotes (and Knull) share was recently teased in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

After his excellent work on Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is back to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

It’s also expected for Hemsworth to play some part in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as the two franchises are now deeply intertwined. And for fans of the Asgardian play featured in Ragnarok, Matt Damon will be reprising his cameo role as Actor Loki in Love and Thunder, with Luke Hemsworth also returning as Actor Thor. Now we just need someone to play Actor Hela, and the party will be complete.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Check the new set images below.

