Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.While Thor: Love and Thunder may have been marketed as just another light, goofy space adventure, the fourth installment in the Thor series is a lot darker than some viewers may have expected. While it's a film with screaming goats, “Sweet Child ‘o’ Mine,” and a fair amount of Taika Waititi one-liners, Love and Thunder also tackles more somber and difficult concepts such as genocide, religious fundamentalism, and terminal illness.

The film’s pre-title sequence reveals the backstory of the newest MCU villain, Gorr (Christian Bale). Gorr is starving and seeks the help of the gods to heal his daughter, Love (India Hemsworth), who is dying in his arms. After the god Rapu (Jonathan Brugh) refuses to help him, Gorr is called by an ancient weapon known as "the Necrosword” After using the Necrosword to slay Rapu, Gorr vows to get revenge on all the gods that have misled their followers. He takes on the name “The God Butcher,” and gains control over a ruthless group of shadow monsters.

Gorr wants to wipe the gods from the universe, and in order to do so, he must travel to the wish-granting realm of Eternity. However, Gorr knows that the only way that he can gain access to Eternity is through the power of Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) weapon, Stormbreaker. Gorr decides to lure Thor and his allies into a trap by kidnapping a group of Asgardian children using a group of shadow monsters. Gorr takes his prisoners to a new MCU location: The Shadow Realm.

The Shadow Realm is a separate plane of existence shrouded in infinite darkness. Thor is able to communicate with Hemidall’s (Idris Elba) son, Axl (Kieron L. Dyer), and learns that the kidnapped children are in the Shadow Realm. Thor knows that the Necrosword has given Gorr the power over the shadow monsters, and thus, he will be at the height of his powers in the Shadow Realm. This is why he chooses to take a quick side adventure to Omnipotence City and ask for the help of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and the other gods.

Thor’s initial suspicions about Gorr’s powers in the Shadow Realm are correct; the shadow monsters overwhelm the heroes, and critically injure both Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) when they try to rescue the children. In Love and Thunder, Valkyrie points out that the shadows are “Gorr’s greatest ally,” so it makes sense that in the void of infinite darkness, his powers would be at their peak. While it’s not directly explained in the film, the comic books that inspired Love and Thunder offer some explanation as to why the Shadow Realm boosts Gorr’s powers. In Venom Vol 4 and Thor: God of Thunder #6, it is revealed that the God of Darkness, Knull, created the All-Black Necrosword out of a living abyss. Unlike other symbiotes, the Necrosword allows the user to wield it without their body being controlled by the symbiote.

In the Thor: God of Thunder story arc, Gorr takes over a barren wasteland called “The Black World Of Gorr,” which bears similarities to the depiction of the Shadow Realm in Love and Thunder. The lifeless planet allows Gorr to construct weapons and citadels, but it is eventually destroyed by Thor during his quest to destroy the All-Black symbiote. Love and Thunder doesn’t indicate whether Gorr created the Shadow Realm using the Necrosword or if it previously existed, but the last we see of it in the film is when Gorr flees with the Asgardian children to go to Eternity. This could indicate that the Shadow Realm evaporated following the destruction of the Necrosword.

However, Love and Thunder’s mid-credit scene revealed that Zeus seeks vengeance on Thor for embarrassing him, and calls upon his son, Hercules,x (Brett Goldstein) to take action. Perhaps if the Necrosword could be resurrected by Hercules, then the Shadow Realm (or a similar plane of infinite darkness) could return. This remains a possibility considering the other gods that now exist within the MCU. Moon Knight introduced Egyptian mythology, and Eternals expanded the role of the Celestials.

