From understanding those end credit scenes to hearing from the stars of 'Love and Thunder', let's go on another classic Thor adventure!

Who dies in Thor: Love and Thunder? What is the Necrosword? Why are the Asgardian kids so important? We answer all your questions about the latest film in the long-running MCU. From writer/director Taika Waititi, Love and Thunder is yet another fun and colorful adventure for the self-proclaimed Strongest Avenger. From shocking revelations to tragic deaths, there was a ton to unpack from this movie. Therefore, we've created a place for all our constantly updating Thor coverage, beginning with the different reviews for the film, looking at all the elements of Thor: Love and Thunder that need more explaining, and analyzing interviews with the filmmakers and stars of the movie!

Where to Watch Thor: Love and Thunder

If you haven’t gotten yourself to a movie theater to watch Thor: Love and Thunder, we’ve put together a list of every option for you. From the standard theater to IMAX and everything in between, there are plenty of options to see Thor’s latest adventure (and his butt) on every size of screen.

Thor Recap: From 'Ragnarok' Leading Up to 'Love and Thunder'

Image via Marvel Studios

Since this is the second MCU film from Taika Waititi, check out our recap of everything Thor from the ending of Thor: Ragnarok to the ending of Avengers: Endgame. Some events from this period include the destruction of Asgard, the disappearance of half the universe's living beings, and the temporary end of Thor's God Bod. – Zachary Sosland

Return to the Comics

If you're itching to get more of Mighty Thor or you want to know the origins of Gorr in the comics, we have the list for you. Before the movie, after the movie, there's always time to read some comics and these are our top picks for companion reading alongside your viewing of Thor: Love and Thunder. — Therese Lacson

First 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Reactions Call It a Bright Spot and the Best of Phase 4

A few weeks before Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters, critics shared their quick reactions to the film on social media. Many critics praised the Love and Thunder as one of the best in the MCU's Phase 4 line-up, calling it fun, heartfelt, and even inspirational. – Zachary Sosland

Love and Thunder Non-Spoiler Review

Collider's very own Therese Lacson gave her thoughts (and grade) on Thor: Love and Thunder. If you want to know about the movie without getting spoiled, read her review and bookmark this page so that you can continue looking through it after you've seen the movie. She praised Waititi for bringing a terrific blend of humor and emotion to the film. She also commended the lead performances, calling Natalie Portman's new role "meatier" and Christian Bale's new character "menacing." – Zachary Sosland

Love and Thunder Spoiler-Filled Review

Collider's Ross Bonaime breaks down the highs and lows of Love and Thunder and offers his grade as well. If you're wondering what were the flaws of the movie and what the movie managed to do right, dive into this piece but only go in if you've already seen the movie! (Which, if you're here, we hope you have!) He similarly praises Portman and Bale, though he says, while the movie is enjoyable, "it doesn’t offer enough to grab onto." Click through to hear more! — Therese Lacson

How Many Post-Credit Scenes Are In the Movie?

Marvel fans know that a typical MCU movie has at least one scene after the credits. In fact, the MCU's game-changing success has not only led their movies to have post-credit scenes but also many other movies as well. The Disney/Pixar movie Lightyear even has an important scene after the final studio logos. Click the link directly below this excerpt to find out how many scenes after the credits you need to sit through before leaving the theater. – Zachary Sosland

All The Easter Eggs!

You can count on Marvel packing their movies with references, teases, and callbacks. While it’s easy to point out some of the big ones, like Bao as one of the gods in Omnipotence City, there are definitely more subtle Easter eggs. Did you notice the Cocktails & Dreams sign on Thor’s Viking boat spaceship as a reference to the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail? No? Well, we did, as well as a litany of other nods that we list them out here, so you don’t have to.

Understanding That Ending

Do Thor and Jane get a happy ending together? What’s Korg up to now? Who is Brett Goldstein? For a general overview of the ending, we break it down for you here.

What Is Going on With Zeus in the Mid-Credits Scene?

Confused about what is going on in that mid-credits scene with Zeus? We have an explainer going over what exactly lead to the Greek god of the sky ending up on the ground, without a thunderbolt in his hand. And, we get into who he calls upon to help him in his revenge against superheroes. (But more on that below!)

Who Greets Jane in Valhalla?

You’ve finished watching the movie, you’ve left the theater, and the whole movie is sinking in. But wait, was that really Idris Elba in the post-credit scene? If you’re trying to connect where Jane ends up in and what this means, we break it down for you here.

Our Biggest Questions

After another adventure with Thor (featuring screaming space goats), we still have a few questions about what Love and Thunder can mean for him and the future of the MCU. Here are our top questions we had after watching the latest Thor movie.

When Can I Watch This Movie Again?

Although we aren’t able to grant you your wish to watch Love and Thunder from the comfort of your home like Eternity, we make an educated guess based on previous MCU movies.

Everything You Need to Know About Omnipotence City

Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and Korg travel to Omnipotence City to ask Zeus (Russell Crowe) to assemble an army to defeat Gorr the God Butcher. The heavenly city is a melting pot for the universe’s gods and goddesses and known for its epic orgies. Discover more about it and its comic history here.

Did You Notice Who Is Playing Love?

The reason why Gorr the God Butcher begins his crusade against the gods is due to the tragic death of his daughter and his attempts to bring her back to life. However, her connection and significance to Love and Thunder runs even deeper. If you were surprised to learn that Chris Hemsworth’s daughter, India, plays Gorr’s daughter and eventually, Thor’s adopted daughter, Love, we unpack that connection here.

Wait, Who is Axl Again?

If you missed the lack of Heimdall (Idris Elba) in this entry in this entry of Thor's story, at the very least we are introduced to a new hero in the making, Heimdall's son Axl (Keiron L. Dyer). If you missed what was up with Axl, how his powers work, or how he plays a part in Love and Thunder, we unpack that all here! — Therese Lacson

Who Is Hercules and Who Is Playing Him?

Leave it to Marvel to introduce another lesser known character from the comics through a mid-credits cameo. At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, we meet Brett Goldstein as the famed hero of Olympus, Hercules, being commanded by Zeus to hunt down Thor. For those who are unaware of Hercules’ comics background, we explain his connection with the Avengers in the comics and what it could mean for future storylines in the MCU.

Where is Loki?

The big question on audiences’ minds is whether the God of Mischief will make an appearance in Love and Thunder. Though Matt Damon returns as the Asgardian actor who plays Loki returns, Tom Hiddleston does not, marking the first time he hasn’t appeared in a Thor movie. Read why we think Loki is missing in action here.

How Failure Made Thor the Strongest Avenger

From the first time we met the Norse God of Thunder to now, Thor has been on a journey of self-discovery and purpose. Along the way, Thor has faced failure after failure in order to find his worthiness. Look back at how failure has shaped the once-proud prince of Asgard into the hero we know and love.

Thor Variant: The Dark World With Patty Jenkins

Before Taika Waititi and his pineapple short set changed Thor’s trajectory, there was Thor: The Dark World directed by Alan Taylor. What you may not know is that at one point Thor 2 was originally directed by Patty Jenkins but left due to creative differences. If you were less enthused about The Dark World we got, find out what it could’ve been under the Wonder Woman director.

Waititi, Feige, and Cast Talk About the Film

Image via Marvel

Collider's very own Christina Radish interviewed Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale plus Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Some of the questions asked were about why Thor has four solo movies, what atmosphere the filmmakers were aiming for with this film, and how Gorr the God Butcher compares to other MCU villains. – Zachary Sosland

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Talk Love And Thunder's "Batsh*t Crazy" 4-Hour Rough Cut

The God of Thunder and his rock alien buddy Korg, who also directed the film, sat down for yet another exclusive interview with Collider. Throughout this lengthy conversation, Hemsworth and Waititi mostly talk about the "batsh*t crazy" 4-hour rough cut of Love and Thunder and if the former will make an appearance on the latter's swash-buckling HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death. – Zachary Sosland

Christian Bale Reveals Why He Signed Onto a Marvel Movie

Even though Christian Bale is most famous for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan's legendary Dark Knight trilogy, he reappears in the superhero movie sub-genre as the terrifying new villain Gorr the God Butcher. While speaking with Steve Weintraub, Bale opens up about why he signed onto a Marvel movie, how he prepared for this role, if he left the set with his make-up on, and so much more! – Zachary Sosland

Natalie Portman On Playing the Mighty Thor

After being noticeably absent from Thor: Ragnarok, Natalie Portman returns to the MCU as Thor's ex-flame Jane Foster, who now wields a seemingly rebuilt Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. The Academy Award-winning actress discusses playing this character, meeting her fans, and seeing the finished film among other topics! – Zachary Sosland

Natalie Portman Enjoyed the Challenge of Getting Buff for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Image via Marvel

In a separate interview, Natalie Portman reveals that she was "asked to get as big as possible" and considered it "an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman.” Portman also explains why she's happy about not being the only woman in this movie. – Zachary Sosland

Tessa Thompson Discusses Waititi's Imagination

Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with Tessa Thompson, who plays the King Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder. During this exclusive interview, Thompson talks about her deleted scenes, Waititi's chaotic vision, the Volume technology used for this movie, and so much more! – Zachary Sosland

Where Can I Get More of Natalie Portman's Badass Performances?

Natalie Portman suiting up as the Mighty Thor is everything we could’ve dreamed of. But if you think this is the only time she’s played a tough woman, think again! From Léon: The Professional to Vox Lux (and yes, Star Wars too!), we’re looking back at all her badass performances across her career.

Here Are Some of Chris Hemsworth Non-Thor Performances

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the MCU, but the Australian beefcake has played characters outside this franchise as well. Collider's Simon Steven has broken down nine of Hemsworth's non-MCU roles, which include a morally ambiguous cybercriminal (Blackhat), a self-absorbed Formula One driver (Rush), and a charismatic cult leader (Bad Times at the El Royale). – Zachary Sosland

