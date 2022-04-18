If you are a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, you’re bound to know by now that the first-look teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is out and about in every corner of the Internet. The reveal has been long awaited by fans of the god of thunder franchise, since it finally provided an idea of what we can expect from the upcoming blockbuster, as well as a glimpse of the highly anticipated new version of the hammer-wielding superhero played by Academy Award winner Natalie Portman. In addition to the trailer, Marvel also unveiled the official synopsis of the movie, which hints at what’s next for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after “retiring” from saving the world.

The official synopsis suggests that Thor continues his philosophical retirement in New Asgard, but much like protagonists in action flicks, he’s called back from his peaceful sabbatical when a major threat pops up. The synopsis also hints at an “Avengers” movie of sorts, since the trailer reveals the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the story, as well as the formation of a fierce team that includes Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Portman). Check it out below:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Reveals Natalie Portman’s Lady Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), who’s coming back to his directing duties after helming the highly successful franchise course-correction Thor: Ragnarok, which put the film series into a lighter and brighter setting and managed to rake in over $850 million worldwide. So, Marvel is betting on Waititi’s humor once again in order to keep this section of the mega-franchise alive. The filmmaker also reprises his role as Korg, who is seemingly getting a bigger part in the story this time around.

The movie is the 29th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as per tradition, the studio is staying mum on further and bigger details from the story, as it could potentially reveal spoilers from upcoming adventures and even previous ones – for all we know, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to premiere on May 6, could drastically change the perspective and context of upcoming Marvel movies.

Thor: Love & Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8.

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, and Priah Ferguson on How Their Characters & Relationships Evolve

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (526 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto