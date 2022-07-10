Taika Waititi is the talk of the town for his newest Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, and recently, he revealed whether we could get the "director's cut" version of the film once the newest Thor adventure leaves theaters. It's become a common trend to beg for a director's cut, which is kind of like saying that the movie put out into the world isn't the movie they wanted out there in the first place, and Waititi had a pretty simple response to the question.

“Director’s cuts are not good,” he said in an interview with NME. “I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts. I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes, and if I was to say, ‘ah, you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”

He went on to talk about how there were some deleted scenes and things that he took out because they didn't work with the film. “There might be a couple of deleted scenes, but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film,” he said. “I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”

Image via Marvel

In our own interview with Chris Hemsworth and Waititi, the two broke down deleted scenes and how some of them were deleted even though they were good, because they just didn't flow with the story. “It was about four hours," Waititi said. "And a lot of time on set … We were talking about this before, like when, in the moment, you’re like, ‘This is the greatest thing that anyone’s ever filmed in the history of filming things.' And you get into the edit, you’re like, ‘I still kind of like it.’ And then, after about six months of it being in the movie, you realize it was fun on the day, but it doesn’t have any business being in the movie… Really, about five times, it just gives up on the story and for like 10, 15 minutes of just telling jokes… It’s more of an assembly [than a film].”

Hemsworth went on to add: ”[it was the most] Batshit crazy, wild, four-hour cut I’ve ever seen… It was about four hours. It was like a Monty Python sketch… I wouldn’t call it a movie… the story was sacrificed for jokes.”

So we might not be getting a version of Waititi's director cut any time soon, but maybe we'll get to see how the movie would have flowed together with some of its deleted scenes.

Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theaters now.