The latest teaser for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder hints at the powerful army Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will have to create to defeat the film's villain. Moreover, the exciting new footage features him unleashing the ultimate power of Thor in the Taika Waititi-directed superhero sequel.

Alongside Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, the God of Thunder looks to recruit an army of gods from their universe. All to battle the powerful foe striking down deities across the galaxy, Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. Don't let his sickly appearance fool you, the latest MCU villain may prove to be one of the strongest yet. As they face someone who is more than capable of killing a god, it seems like a no-brainer Thor is going out of his way to warn and recruit other gods, like Russell Crowe's Zeus.

The action-packed teaser also includes Thor going head-to-head with Gorr, unleashing the full power of the God of Thunder. The most epic moment of the trailers thus far, it is exciting to see Thor still be able to push his limits as the decades-spanning hero. Of course, he will have some help, as the Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson's King Valkyrie will also battle the powerful villain.

Image via Marvel

As trailers continue to be released, critics from across the globe have already given their reactions to the highly-anticipated film. The official runtime for the film has also dropped online, which nearly reaches the two-hour mark at 1 hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest MCU film in five years. And while the length may worry some, critics praise the film as the best Phase 4 has had to offer thus far.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise will find Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor, while Thompson returns as the new ruler of Asgard. Hemsworth's Thor will be forced to battle Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful new foe that is targeting the MCU's entire pantheon of mythological gods. Love and Thunder also sees the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen after Thor left with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Back in the director's chair after reinvigorating the franchise with Ragnarok, Waititi has his hands full with the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Check out the teaser below: