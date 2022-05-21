Marvel fans are once again in a waiting period between MCU releases, but one of the highly anticipated films coming soon is Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans were treated to the film’s first teaser trailer in late April. While the wait for that teaser felt like a millennium, the wait for the next trailer is almost over. Marvel has announced that Love and Thunder's new trailer will be premiering during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Monday.

The announcement was made with a humorous video posted to the Thor social media pages. The video features stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and director Taika Waititi with their usual quirky banter. They reveal NBA superstar Kevin Love behind a curtain who informs the fans, through cards, that the new trailer would be coming Monday. This is a very charming little promotion that will make you re-fall in love with Waititi while also just being a funny play on words with Love’s last name being a part of the film's title.

Some fans might be thinking that this new trailer is a bit too soon as we are not even a month removed from the teaser, but Love and Thunder is entering the final stages of its marketing campaign. We are just over a month away from the film's release. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters and Ms. Marvel coming out in the beginning of June, this is a great time to remind Marvel fans of Waititi’s breathtaking power.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Thor Recap: From 'Ragnarok' Leading up to 'Love and Thunder'

The teaser trailer showcased a vibrant film that looks like it is expanding upon the more goofball tone of Ragnarok. Since that trailer, there have been numerous images released for the film that gave us further looks at Thor’s new blue and gold armor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. We got a lot of hints about what the film will be about in the first teaser with Thor going on a bit of a journey of self-discovery, but expect this new trailer to be more of a story-centric affair.

Hopefully, we will get more teases of Thor and Jane’s interactions as well as how big of a role the Guardians of the Galaxy will actually have. However, what every fan is hoping for is the first official look of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher in action. We have seen the villain in action figure form, but the anticipation for the character couldn’t be higher.

Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to theaters on July 8, 2022. While we wait for the trailer, you can watch the new fun NBA promo and read the official plot synopsis down below.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

'Ms. Marvel': Trailers, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Disney+ Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Shane Romanchick (471 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe