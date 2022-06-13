The fourth installment of the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder will be coming to the big screen in a few short weeks. Following weeks of trailers and promotional posters for the film, Marvel’s latest offering will have ticket pre-orders available for purchase, starting today Thor: Love and Thunder looks set to be the shortest movie released by Marvel Studios in years.

The chance to see the latest galactic adventure of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is closer than ever now with the sale of tickets starting today. The movie will have a runtime of under two hours as most Thor movies have had in the past. However, we can be sure to see some crackling action when it is finally released. Tickets can be purchased from individual theaters like AMC and Cinemark, and the movie will be available in a few premium formats asides from the standard 2D and 3D. These formats include IMAX, which offers bigger aspect ratios, and Dolby Cinema, which is available exclusively at AMC Theaters. Others would include ScreenX and 4DX, which are both available at select Regal theaters.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see the Odinson as we have not seen before. The focus will be on the happenings in his life after the events of Avengers: Endgame, after Thor Odinson has retired from being a superhero. He has relinquished his ax, Stormbreaker, and has now decided to travel the Nine Realms in a bid to rediscover himself. His quest for inner peace is abruptly cut short by the arrival of a bitter villain with a vendetta against gods. Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) interrupts his holiday and Odinson is forced to confront him in a battle for survival. Hemsworth has been impressed with the way Bale has taken up the role, revealing via The Direct that the God Butcher is “really scary”:

“The rest of us would be in our world of improvisation, comedy, and fun - then he’d walk on set, and we’d all look at each other and say ‘Oh, my God! This is really intense. This is really scary.”

Tessa Thompson, who plays the character of King Valkyrie, an ally of Odinson against this new threat, also praised Bale for mixing up his performance as the main villain, saying "[he] toed this really great line, because he needs to be terrifying, but he also needs to work in the context of our colorful, snappy, irreverent world."

Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the reunion of Odinson and his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natale Portman) as the Mighty Thor wielding the reforged Mjölnir. Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi will helm the movie while voicing one of the characters Korg. The movie will also see Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis. Russell Crowe will play the Greek god Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on July 8.