This summer, Chris Hemsworth returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. While fans may have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse at the film through an official trailer or poster, Marvel has recently given a look at the film's upcoming merchandise from LEGO and Hasbro! The new toys give fans a lot to get excited about — and a lot to theorize over.

The specifics of the plot of the new Marvel film have been kept under wraps, but the details we do know have fans very excited for Thor's next adventure. Such tidbits include Natalie Portman returning to the franchise as Jane Foster to adapt the fan-favorite "Mighty Thor" storyline in the comics where she becomes the new Thor. We also know Christian Bale has been cast to play the villain, who is terrifyingly called Gorr The God Butcher in the comics.

First, the LEGO set for Thor: Love and Thunder teases what may end up being a major set piece in the film. The set, called "The Goat Boat," is a huge Viking boat pulled by two goats. The set comes with LEGO characters of Thor, Mighty Thor, King Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr. These LEGO characters actually give a lot of hints about the film. With his inclusion in the set, we can hope that Korg, a fan-favorite character played by the film's writer and director Taika Waititi, will have a bigger role in this film. His comedic timing made Korg a surprise breakout character in Thor Ragnarok, and he returned for a small scene in Avengers Endgame. We can also tell that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will still be holding the title of King of Asgard and that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be following the comics lead in calling the Jane Foster Thor "Mighty Thor." Lastly, it gives fans their first official look at Bale's Gorr, even if it is in LEGO form.

RELATED: LEGO's Thor's Hammer Set Lets You Wield the Power of Mjölnir

Next, Hasbro is bringing new additions to their Titan Hero Series and battle FX roleplay line of toys based on characters and items we can expect to see in the film. In the Titan Hero Series, it seems fans will be able to get action figures of Hemsworth's Thor, Portman's Mighty Thor, and Waititi's Korg. These figures give fans a glimpse of the three characters' new looks for the film — Portman's character also gets the title of Mighty Thor here. Additionally, fans get a look at an interesting detail in the battle FX roleplay items for Mighty Thor.

In Thor Ragnarok, Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, was destroyed. Leaving fans wondering how Mighty Thor would get her hammer. That question is answered in the figure and toy as it seems the hammer is full of cracks, implying it is Thor's original hammer that has been put back together somehow. Along with the "Mighty FX Mjolnir," a Stormbreaker toy is being added to Hasbro's battle FX roleplay line. With both items making noise when you swing them.

You can watch Thor: Love and Thunder when it hits theaters on July 8, 2022, and take a look at the new items from LEGO and Hasbro below.

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

From 'Wandavision' to 'Thor': 7 Saddest Endings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked Sometimes our heroes win, other times, they lose

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email