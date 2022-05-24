Now that we have already visited the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, our eyes are turned to Thor: Love and Thunder, an upcoming cosmic adventure featuring multiple Gods (and Goddesses) of Thunder. To keep up the Marvel Cinematic Universe hype, Disney has released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel. And, oh, boy, it is filled with juicy details for fans. First, the new trailer teases the relationship between Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and the new God of Thunder, his ex-girlfriend Jane (Natalie Portman). Then, we got the best look yet at the villain Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Finally, the most exciting bit of them all, we almost get to see Hemsworth fully naked!

While a naked God of Thunder might be distracting, there are a lot of exciting details for us to discuss in the new trailer. So, let’s break down all the key moments of Thor: Love and Thunder’s latest trailer and find out what new exciting things director Taika Waititi is bringing to the MCU.

Image via Marvel

The trailer opens with everyone's favorite rock man Korg (voiced by Waititi), who’s spreading the word of Thor to a group of young blue aliens. Korg talks about how Thor saved the Earth hundreds of times, got fat, worked out, and recovered his god-like body. Finally, in possession of the powerful ax Stormbreaker and at the peak of his physical shape, Thor is ready to retrieve the title of God of Thunder. Well, not quite, as we know Jane will become the Mighty Thor in Waititi’s sequel.

Image via Marvel

While Korg is sharing Thor’s legend, we get a new glimpse at New Asgard, the nation ruled by Queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). While New Asgard looked somewhat rural during the events of Avengers: Endgame, the country seems to have grown under Valkyrie’s ruling, becoming a great city and a touristic attraction. Besides featuring buildings that are true architectural wonders, New Asgard is being visited by multiple cruises, signaling that everyone wants to spend some time with the Asgardians. It makes sense. If there’s one thing all Thor films depict in the same way is Argardians' taste for parties.

Image via Marvel

In the new trailer’s initial montage, we also see some more of Thor’s training to lose the extra weight he got after Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) victory in Avengers: Infinity War. Part of Thor’s working routine includes running while carrying the Benatar, the new ship the Guardians of the Galaxy got after the Milano crashed in Berhert during Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. The Benatar became an Avenger transport during Avengers: Endgame, but the Guardians got it back when they went to space with Thor.

Image via Marvel

When Korg tells a new generation about the feats of the one and only God of Thunder, we see a glimpse of Odinson’s reunion with his beloved hammer, Mjölnir. Thor is happy to see that his hammer has been reforged and stretches his hand to grab it. However, he soon understands another person is Mjölnir’s owner now, as the hammer flies away in the opposite direction.

Image via Marvel

Image via Marvel

The new trailer shows a lot of Jane’s Mighty Thor, underlining how Love and Thunder is the story of multiple warriors, not only Odinson’s. The trailer also teases the complicated relationship between Thor, who never forgot his ex-girlfriend, and Jane, who seems to be okay with their breakup.

Image via Marvel

Image via Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder’s latest trailer also gives us a good look at Gorr, a villain who’s convinced all gods are selfish creatures who only bring pain to the people. So, Gorr is on a sacred crusade to kill every divinity in the universe. While Gorr looks different in the comic books, the villain’s motivations remain the same in the new trailer. Plus, Bale is one hell of an actor, and we can already tell he’ll make justice to the complex character of Gorr.

Most important is that Gorr is seen on an alien planet filled with black vines, directly referencing the villain’s comic book source of power: the Necrosword. Created by the symbiote god Knull, the Necrosword comes from the home planet of the Klyntar, the gooey species of Venom. While it is unlikely Thor: Love and Thunder will make a direct connection with Venom, the movie could tease the introduction of the symbiotes mythology into the MCU. It wouldn’t be surprising, since Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credit scene teases the black spider suit could show up in a sequel.

Image via Marvel

While we still don’t know if the MCU version of Gorr will get his powers in the same way he got them in comic books, the movie version of the trailer is indeed powerful. While Gorr talks about killing every god, we get another look at the giant snow beat we saw in the first trailer. The scene infers the creature is a fallen god, slain by Gorr. And if the villain can take down such a massive beast, Thor will surely need Jane’s help just to survive.

While Gorr is an intimidating villain, Jane has also received some mighty upgrades. In the latest trailer, the heroine is seen shooting fragments of Mjölnir at multiple enemies simultaneously. Each piece of the shattered hammer behaves just as the whole tool, flying away according to its owner’s will. So, Jane seems to be able to aim each fragment of Mjölnir individually, turning the magic hammer into an even more powerful weapon.

Image via Marvel

Image via Marvel

While Jane has Mjölnir and Thor has Stormbreaker, Gorr also has his magic sword. While there’s no confirmation Gorr’s weapon is indeed the Necrosword, the blade is nevertheless formidable. In the new trailer, Gorr is seen shattering a whole world with his sword in the new trailer, teasing just how powerful the God Butcher really is. If Gorr can destroy entire planets with a single attack, he’s a threat to the whole universe and must be stopped at all costs.

Image via Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder also seem to be bringing new cosmic characters to the MCU. Or at least the movie confirms these characters exist. In one moment, we see Jane channeling thunder in a room filled with giant statues. On the right side of the image, we see a statue of Uatu, the Watcher, who has made his MCU debut in the animated series What If…? Close to Uatu, we have the multi-faced bust of the Living Tribunal, another classic cosmic entity of Marvel Comics. On the left side, we can see a statue of Lady Death, the deity Thanos worships in the comic books. After Lady Death, we see Eon and Infinity, both as protectors of the universe and among the most powerful beings ever created in Marvel Comics. The statues point to the existence of all of these cosmic entities in the MCU, but these characters might end up being an easter egg and not be a part of the film’s plot. After all, Thor: Ragnarok features a statue of Beta Ray Bill, and the horse-faced God of Thunder is yet absent from the MCU.

image via Marvel

While the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder already introduced Russell Crowe as Marvel’s version of Zeus, the new footage allows us to get a good look at the Greek god’s face. We still don’t know how this other God of Thunder fits in the sequel, but since Odinson and Jane fight Zeus’ guards, it is safe to assume they’ll begin the film as enemies. However, considering how Gorr is the more significant threat, Zeus will likely agree to work with the other Gods of Thunder.

Image via Marvel

The most precious moment of the new trailer shows Hemsworth entirely naked. Well, almost, since there’s an annoying blur censoring the most important parts of the frame. However, that means there’s an uncensored version of Thor: Love and Thunder somewhere, where we can see Hemsworth’s butt on a giant theater screen. Be warned, Marvel: if this version is not released, we will riot!

