Marvel Studios is ramping up the marketing of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. After an extended delay for the first trailer, the studio is making up for it by giving fans constant new glimpses of the movie while keeping the plot tightly under wraps. A new TV spot has been released hyping up each character in #TeamThor.

In the thirty-second clip, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) can be heard saying, ‘There’s a maniac who seeks to end us all. We must do something.’ The manic is the villain of the movie, Gorr, the God Butcher played by Christian Bale who looks menacing, to say the least. To defeat him, Thor is now putting together ‘the greatest team ever’ that includes, his best friend, Korg, and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) beside whom the God of Thunder is fighting again after the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. This time around they have also got the Guardians of the Galaxy by their side, and lastly, Jane Foster, the old ex-girlfriend, whom Korg mistakenly calls Jodie Foster!

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment in the Thor franchise. The movie is set after the events of Endgame wherein The God of Thunder is on a quest for inner peace. In a recent interview with Fandango All Access Hemsworth revealed;

Endgame left with Thor giving the [Asgardian] kingship to Valkyrie on Earth, and Thor was in a pretty emotionally complex place at the time. He was a little out of shape, which represented his emotional complexity. He went off on a journey of self-discovery with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and that's kind of where we pick up.

Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, who helmed the movie, will also introduce us to Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor who is now wielding Mjolnir, Thor's hammer of legend. The plot takes its inspiration from Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic run by the same name where Jane becomes worthy to wield the Mjolnir, but is also battling cancer. The situation becomes tricky as her treatment wears off every time she transforms. Portman was intrigued by the idea of playing a character ‘who is as weak as she is strong,’ she told D23 magazine,

"I was so excited by what Taika [Waititi], Chris [Hemsworth], and Tessa [Thompson] did in Ragnarok... it just makes you smile the whole time... [Love and Thunder] seemed like a great opportunity to revisit the character and see her expand as a Super Hero herself."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on 8 July. Meanwhile, watch the new trailer below: