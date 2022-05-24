It’s been a while since we saw the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and with no other MCU movie standing on the way until the early July premiere, Marvel fans can now give the god of thunder’s new adventure their undivided attention. Last week, the movie’s director Taika Waititi took to social media to announce a new trailer was coming during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals today, and so it did. In the new installment, Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) attempt at retirement is disturbed by the arrival of a galactic killer.

The new trailer picks up with Korg (Waititi) telling the story of Thor Odinson, only to be interrupted when he realizes there is more than one God of Thunder in town. Namely, the Mighty Thor herself, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Thor is reeling from the sudden arrival of his old flame, but he doesn't have time to linger on the feels that are definitely, maybe still there. The two of them, along with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) face a new threat on the horizon, with Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who is determined that all the gods must die for their selfishness. The adventure takes them to worlds we have yet to see, and even brings them face to face with Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the return of Waititi to direction after the filmmaker’s shift in tone made one of the weaker Marvel sub-franchises into a hit: Thor: Ragnarok was received as a fun, light, and colorful adventure that pleased fans and managed to gross over $850 million worldwide. The Jojo Rabbit director also reprises his role as Korg, who is seemingly getting a bigger part in the story this time around with the formation of a super group recruited by Thor.

The movie is the 29th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as per tradition, the studio is staying mum on further and bigger details from the story. However, Portman’s debut as Mighty Thor is already a major shift in the MCU, and considering that the multiverse has opened all possibilities in the super-hero world, there’s even a chance that this Jane Foster hails from another universe. We’ll have to wait a little while to be sure, though.

Check out the official synopsis here:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8. You can watch the new trailer below:

