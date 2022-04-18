Hold onto your butts — and axes, and other various heroic accoutrements — because the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here. The highly anticipated trailer arrives just under three months before the film is set to release on July 8, and features not only Chris Hemsworth's return as the Nordic god of thunder, but also a number of familiar faces from Marvel films past, including one with an all-new, exciting look.

Not only do we get to see a new side of Thor as he attempts to walk away from being just a warrior after the craziness of Avengers: Endgame, but we also get to see a sneak peek at the Guardians of the Galaxy joining the fray. It looks as though things are picking up directly from where Endgame left off, with Thor traveling with the Guardians (including Chris Pratt's Peter Quill) through space as he tries to recover from the loss of Asgard and the events of The Snap. Thor seems to be in a new, more positive headspace about himself (does therapy exist for gods?), determined not to fight anymore for his own benefit, though certainly that mindset won't last long.

We get a brief look at Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie, now wearing and looking shockingly like herself in Men in Black: International, another film in which she co-starred with Hemsworth, and audiences are also treated to the briefest of looks to at Olympus, which has been teased with the casting of Russell Crowe as Zeus, though it's anyone's guess how he'll feature in the film. But more importantly, fans got their first look today at Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, returning to Marvel for the first time since Thor: The Dark World, but with a new twist: now she has taken up the mantle of Thor, complete with a hammer reconstructed from the one smashed by Thor's sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder after his massive success with Ragnarok in 2017, also appearing once again as Korg, the friendly rock creature and sidekick to Thor, who also appeared in Avengers: Endgame. How he'll incorporate the fan favorite Lady Thor is anyone's guess, though fans can be certain from this new trailer that the fourth Thor film will be just a wild ride as the rest of them.

Thor: Love and Thunder, also starring Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, and Pom Klementieff, arrives in theaters on July 8. Check out the new trailer below:

