Marvel Studio released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the highly-anticipated adventure of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), the former God of Thunder. The new trailer brings some new footage from the upcoming film, giving us glimpses into how Miek, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) fit into the story.

In Thor: Lover and Thunder, Marvel’s galactic heroes will have to band together to defeat a new villain, Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a man determined to exterminate all the gods in the universe. Besides having a genocidal mission, Gorr wields a mystical sword capable of destroying entire planets, turning him into a menace threatening all life. As the new trailer shows, the people of New Asgard will become one of Gorr's targets, because Odinson tries to make a speech to lift the Asgardians’ spirits. Unfortunately, Thor’s speech is interrupted by Miek, who makes distracting noises with a marker over a whiteboard. As previous trailers already teased, Miek became Valkyrie's assistant in the upcoming sequel, helping to take care of New Asgard’s politics.

The new trailer also reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy will fight alongside Thor Odinson multiple times in Love and Thunder. Considering that the sequel has the lowest runtime of any MCU film in the last five years, the Guardians will probably help to fight Gorr at some point. Finally, the new trailer gives us more images of the duel between Valkyrie and Gorr. As the new trailer shows, Valkyrie is wielding Zeus’ (Russell Crowe) lightning bolts during the fight. Now we just need to learn how the King of New Asgard got the power of the King of Olympus.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Odinson will try to live a life of peace by leaving his ax Stormbreaker behind and going to explore the galaxy. Unfortunately, the rise of a new villain, Gorr, will force the old hero to fight once more. To make matters more complicated, Odinson’s ex-girlfriend, Jane (Natalie Portman), will claim the reforged version of the hammer Mjölnir and the title of Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, and Taika Waititi as the voice of Korg. After his excellent work on Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is back to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on July 8. Check out the new trailer below: