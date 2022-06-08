Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder to announce tickets for the highly-anticipated sequel go on sale this Monday, June 13. While the short trailer mostly features scenes we've already seen in previous marketing material, there are some new frames of the (As)Guardians of the Galaxy and a bloody fight between Queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

The new trailer shows Gorr destroying an entire world with his enchanted sword. However, it seems like Valkyrie is also on the scene, as a blink-and-you-might-miss moment the Queen is seen trading blows with the villain on the desolated surface of the dead planet. We already knew Valkyrie would be joining Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane (Natalie Portman) in their upcoming galactic adventure, but it’s nice to see the heroine will be much more than a supporting character, taking the main villain by herself at some point.

The new trailer also gives us some glimpses at Thor’s mission with the Guardians. In the scene, Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) screams that they are all going to die, while rocket (Bradley Cooper) says he thought they were supposed to have a relaxing holiday. Curiously enough, Thor: Love and Thunder take place before the Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special, a one-shot production expected to introduce a major character into the MCU. So, besides exploring the post-Avengers: Endgame life of Odinson, Thor: Love and Thunder could also tease what’s going to happen in the Guardians' next adventure.

Image via Marvel

Finally, the new teaser mocks us again with the scene where Zeus (Russell Crowe) strips Odinson from his clothes with a flick of his fingers. I’m sad to say that, just like in the previous trailer, there are some annoying censor effects messing with the view. We’ll continue to claim for an uncensored version of Thor: Love and Thunder.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Odinson will try to live a life of peace by leaving his ax Stormbreaker behind and going to explore the galaxy. Unfortunately, the rise of a new villain, Gorr, will force the old hero to fight once more. To make matters more complicated, Odinson’s ex-girlfriend, Jane, will claim the reforged version of the hammer Mjölnir and the title of Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Taika Waititi as the voice of Korg. After his excellent work on Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is back to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on Jule 13. Check out the new trailer below.