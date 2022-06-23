With only two weeks before Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters, it feels like we’re getting a new trailer for the cosmic adventure almost every day. The latest trailer for Love and Thunder features Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) putting his new team together to fight against Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

The new trailer gives some new frames of Gorr, a genocidal villain on a bloody mission to kill every divinity in the universe. With a sword capable of destroying entire planets in his hands, Gorr travels through galaxies to find new pantheons he can destroy. Of course, that will put the villain on a collision course with Thor Odinson, the former God of Thunder. And just like in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, Odinson will have to form a team to fight against this powerful villain.

As the trailer underlines, the new ensemble consists of the rock-solid alien Korg (voiced by Waititi), ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the New Asgard ruler King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Oh, and there are also two flying goats that scream a lot in the new team, and which will become Thor Odinson means of transport in the new movie.

The new trailer also showcases the many jokes and absurd moments Waititi is bringing to Love and Thunder. With Ragnarok, Waititi changes the tone of the superhero from serious to funny, ensuring the franchise would gain some longevity after the two first not-so-successful Thor movies. However, just because Waititi likes to play around and uses a lot of colors, that doesn’t make Ragnarok any less dramatic, as the film forces Thor to confront his legacy in order to protect his people. In a similar fashion, Love and Thunder promise to keep Thor Odinson on his journey of self-discovery, as he must find out what it means to be a god and accept that his ex-girlfriend is the new wielder of his magic hammer.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Russell Crowe is also making his MCU debut as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder. In addition, Taika Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on July 8. Check out the new trailer below: