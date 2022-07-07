Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the film Thor: Love and Thunder. Proceed with caution.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the fourth solo movie of the God of Thunder, the first of the original Avengers to hit this benchmark. Once again, Taika Waititi injects his humor and unique sensibilities to further explore Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his place in the Nine Realms. In a post-Endgame world, Thor reunites with ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and together they team up against Gorr the God Butcher, played by former Caped Crusader Christian Bale.

Though Thor ends the movie with a new purpose as a dad, the audience is still left with plenty of questions long after the credits. Thankfully, we do know that Thor will return in the future thanks to a tagline tease after the post-credits scene. Since we have some time to kill, here are our burning questions we have after Thor: Love and Thunder.

Where Are the Guardians of the Galaxy Off to Next?

When audiences last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, he left on the Milano with the Guardians of the Galaxy; from there he trained and transformed from dad bod to god bod, as well as fighting alongside the Guardians to save the day. The Guardians were starting to grow tired of Thor’s one-man battle tactics. So when Thor sees a distress message from Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), the Guardians see this as a perfect opportunity to part ways with the God of Thunder. After Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) gives Thor a pep talk, he and the rest of the Guardians– Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn)– take off. Since they aren’t seen for the rest of the movie nor the post-credits scenes, have they officially taken off into the plot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Are they finally free to begin their search for their lost Gamora (Zoe Saldana)? Thankfully, audiences only have to wait a year before finding out the answer to this!

Will Valkyrie Find Her Future Queen?

Thor was able to reunite with one love, Jane Foster, before her cancer claimed her; since then, he continues to experience love by raising Gorr’s daughter (India Hemsworth). Meanwhile, Korg (Taika Waititi) finds love with a fellow Kronan, Dwayne. The only remaining member of the Revengers from Thor: Ragnarok without a romantic partner is New Asgard’s king. Though Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) flirts with one of Zeus’ ladies while stealing Thunderbolt, Korg points out to her later that she’s afraid to open up to love after losing her girlfriend and fellow Valkyries in their battle against Hela (Cate Blanchett). After seeing Thor lose the love of his life and move on, perhaps that will give Valkyrie the courage to open her heart to new love as well.

What Was Mighty Thor’s Final Catchphrase?

Once Jane picks up Mjölnir in New Asgard, she transforms into Mighty Thor. As a new hero, she finds herself in need of a catchphrase. Throughout the movie, she tries her hand at a few catchphrases but none of them seem to stick; this could be a nod to Waititi’s character in Free Guy where the only catchphrase Antwan could think up for Dude (Ryan Reynolds) is “Catchphrase.” The closest one she gets is during her battle with Gorr in the Shadow Realm when she cries out, “Eat my hammer!” However, as she lays dying, she tells Thor that she’s figured out her catchphrase and whispers it in his ear. The audience is never made aware of what her final catchphrase is. Could we hear it as a rallying cry from Thor in a future battle? That remains to be seen, but it does help that he’s gone back to using Mjölnir in Mighty Thor’s memory.

Could We See Jane and Heimdall Again?

In the post-credits scene, Jane arrives in Valhalla, the mythical Norse afterlife. Awaiting her is Heimdall (Idris Elba) as he welcomes her and thanks her for protecting his son, Axl (Kieron L. Dyer). Because they died honorably in battle, they get to spend the remainder of their days in paradise, but should another cataclysmic event occur in the living world, could they be called upon to fight once more? We’ve already seen Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) make it back to the land of the living from the Field of Reeds in Moon Knight. Since the doorway has been opened before, who’s to say that we couldn’t also see these heroes of Asgard again?

Are the MCU Afterlife Realms Connected?

Speaking of the afterlife, audiences have been introduced to three different realms of the afterlife in the MCU– Valhalla, the Duat, and the Ancestral Plains in Black Panther. As Taweret (Antonia Salib), the Egyptian goddess of women and children, explained in Moon Knight, there are many intersectional planes of untethered consciousness that exist. In Love and Thunder, Thor and his team spend some time in Omnipotence City where deities from different peoples and cultures meet and plan for their next orgy. One could only hope that the afterlife would offer such pleasures equal, if not better, for those in their respective paradise. Is there a way for those in the afterlife to interact with others who have passed in another plane?

Where Were the Other MCU Gods in Omnipotence City?

Omnipotence City is the melting pot of the gods and goddesses across the realms and galaxies of the MCU. Though there is an emphasis on the Greek gods, with Zeus (Russell Crowe) as the king of the city, audiences briefly see Bast, the ancient goddess who’s worshiped in Wakanda; there’s even a brief mention of the god of carpentry (Jesus, is that you?). Since we know that the Egyptian pantheon of gods of Moon Knight exist in a different plane outside of Earth, why weren’t they seen in Omnipotence City? One could imagine they like to party, too.

Also, the remains of a Celestial are seen in the city, a being we’ve yet to see another connection to outside of Eternals. Do the Celestials and Eternals have connections with deities of the MCU? Do Celestials also participate in these organized orgies? If so, we would need an explainer for how that would work!

Is Ares the Next Greek God to Be Introduced in the MCU?

With the introduction of Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder and Hercules (Brett Goldstein) in the mid-credits scene, the Greek pantheon of gods has firmly cemented themselves in the MCU. With that in mind, could we meet more in the future, specifically Ares? If you’re unfamiliar, the God of War has been an adversary of the Avengers in the comics; in fact, Ares inciting wars on Olympus and Earth is what led to Hercules teaming up with the Avengers. If Hercules in the MCU is planning on joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, they could pull from this story line and bring Ares in as a worthy opponent in a future Avengers movie.

