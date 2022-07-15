Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) makes her third appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder. Here, the fearsome warrior is now King Valkyrie, ruler over New Asgard who spends her days, per Valkyrie herself, “answering raven-mail, [attending] meetings, and going to meeting that could’ve been raven-mail.” It’s an important life in terms of keeping New Asgard running, but it’s also one that’s left her feeling frustrated and yearning for battle. Moviegoers will likely relate to Valkyrie by the end of the film given that her plot line is bound to leave fans of the character frustrated that she didn’t get to participate more in all the love and thunder.

To be sure, Valkyrie is not relegated to being just a cameo in all the cosmic mayhem writer/director Taika Waititi (who penned the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson) conjures up. She’s right there alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as they travel off on missions like an ill-fated quest to meet Zeus (Russell Crowe) or, the central crux of the movie, stopping the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Valkyrie is along for all this adventuring and even gets one of the funnier moments of Love and Thunder all to herself. This comes in the form of a montage that echoes Squidward’s time in Tentacle Acres by depicting Valkyrie being bored to tears by all the humdrum responsibilities of being a leader.

At the end of the second act of Love and Thunder, moviegoers even get a glimpse into what’s going on beneath Valkyrie’s hardened shell when she chit-chats with Korg’s (Taika Waititi) disembodied head. Here, Korg clarifies that the lady audiences saw Valkyrie tragically lose to Hela (Cate Blanchett) in a flashback sequence in Thor: Ragnarok was in fact her girlfriend and that losing this lady has left Valkyrie turning to a bottle rather than forming other bonds with people. This reinforces the tragedy that always makes Valkyrie interesting and feels consistent with the Scrapper we met in the last Thor adventure, who was content to just bring The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) potential gladiators and drink away her problems.

The problem, though, is it’s too consistent. Valkyrie is right where she was in tone and attitude in Ragnarok, with the screenplay never allowing her a chance to form the kind of romantic attachments she’s been avoiding. Disappointingly, by the end, Love and Thunder opts to not do anything with Valkyrie. A confrontation with Gorr leaves this warrior mortally wounded, and she has to stay behind in a New Asgard hospital while Thor and Jane go off to save the day. While her Pegasus from Avengers: Endgame gets to cameo in the finale, there’s no opportunity for Valkyrie to pay off her subplots in the finale.

It's a strange development given that Thor: Love and Thunder just lingered on her emotionally reclusive nature, a detail that feels like it should pay off in the third act in some way. Unfortunately, Valkyrie’s closest thing to evolving in this film is that, in a closing montage, she’s shown to be running a self-defense class for the Asgardian children that were previously kidnapped by Gorr. Despite how much stuff Love and Thunder throws at moviegoers, it never makes time for a more substantive subplot for Valkyrie that could allow her to grow beyond who we’ve already seen in this franchise.

It's extra disappointing to see because of previous comments about Thor: Love and Thunder that did tease exciting developments for Valkyrie. In announcing the feature at the San Diego International Comic-Con in July 2019, Thompson revealed that Valkyrie would not only still be the King of Asgard in Love and Thunder, but that this film would involve Valkyrie “looking for her queen.” The promise of exploring Valkyrie’s queerness and depicting her searching for romantic connections would’ve been a great way to flesh out this superhero and give her something unique to handle compared to her Ragnarok exploits.

RELATED: Why My Mom is Going to Love 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Unfortunately, Valkyrie’s sexuality and love life are an afterthought in the runtime of Thor: Love and Thunder. The only other reference to her queerness beyond her conversation with Korg comes through her smooching the hand of one of the ladies lingering around Zeus. These are all quick moments that could be easily missed if you blinked, a significant step-down from the more noticeable queerness in other projects connected to Taika Waititi like Our Flag Means Death.

It’s also another reminder of not only how Valkyrie’s presence in Love and Thunder didn’t live up to those earliest comments, but also how she could’ve used more substantive subplots in the final film. To be clear, Valkyrie’s storyline in Love and Thunder doesn’t leave something to be desired because it fails to make canon “ships” that people have involved her in (like people posting fanart of Valkyrie and Captain Marvel). These big blockbusters would be even messier if they tried to adhere to every romantic pairing or whim that internet fans got fixated on.

However, the frustrating absence of Valkyrie’s hunt for a “queen” never coming to the screen reinforces how there could’ve been more for Valkyrie to do in Love and Thunder. By the time the third act rolls around, and she’s left to just drink and nurse her wounds in a hospital bed, one’s agitation over what could have been is especially palpable. After getting some of the best action beats in Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, Valkyrie also deserved to have her life defined by more than just a bottle and her battle scars.

Image Via Disney

The struggles Love and Thunder faced in defining Valkyrie as more than just her trauma speaks to larger problems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have faced in handling queer characters. For one thing, Valkyrie is emblematic of how the few queer characters we’ve seen so far have solely been defined by tragedy. Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry) in Eternals is largely molded by the horrors he witnessed during the Hiroshima bombing while America Chavez’s parents in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were last seen screaming in pain before vanishing to some dimension to be explored in some other sequel. It’s nice that Korg is preparing to go to a lava bath with Dwayne, but can queer human MCU movie characters like Valkyrie get more tonal variety in their existences?

Speaking of which, the lack of momentum in exploring Valkyrie’s love life reminds viewers that Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are not where they should be solely turning to for queer representation in cinema. This is not meant to disparage queer viewers who enjoy these films nor queer artists who work on these projects. There’s plenty to enjoy in the goofy fun of Love and Thunder, and it may even resonate with queer viewers on an allegorical level.

However, while everyone waits on pins and needles to see if there’ll be any impactful reflections of queerness in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, there are new indie titles like Neptune Frost and Benediction, just to name a few, reshaping cinematic conventions to fit queer narratives. Why wait with bated breath to see if a franchise that only throws crumbs toward the queer community will finally change its ways when something as unabashedly queer as Hedwig and the Angry Inch exists? These smaller films are where queer cinema and storytelling can thrive. Love and Thunder, meanwhile, is another unfortunate reminder that the larger blockbuster canvas is just not welcoming to anything beyond momentary glimpses of queerness.

Even putting aside the larger world that Valkyrie’s sexuality occupies, Thor: Love and Thunder desperately needed to give her more to do as a human being. In a film that often channels being a romantic-comedy and is all about deep connections between people, giving Valkyrie a lady to carry about would’ve helped reinforce the themes Waititi and company were trying to explore. Plus, it could’ve taken her to new territory as a character and offered up fresh fodder for amusing gags. Thor: Love and Thunder is a movie of excess in many ways, so it’s crushing, though not surprising, that this newest Marvel Cinematic Universe feature ended up skimping out on giving Valkyrie more to do when it came to her queerness.

Check out more mighty stories about ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: