The Big Picture Tessa Thompson's portrayal of Valkyrie in the Thor movies is beloved by many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This new Hot Toys Collectible Figure perfectly captures her likeness and energy in stunning detail.

The figure features a detailed design, including a newly developed head sculpt, braided ponytail hair, and carefully tailored armor. It also comes with a variety of weapons and accessories, like the Dragonfang sword and Zeus' Thunderbolt.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in the Thor movies is something that many have deemed their favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, you can bring home a Hot Toys Collectible Figure that brings King Valkyrie to life from Thor: Love and Thunder! And this is a figure you won't want to miss.

The figure is described from Hot Toys as a "masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in the movie, features a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, braided ponytail hair sculpture, a newly designed body with seamless elbow joints, carefully tailored vest armor in black, white and metallic silver with a fabric cape, highly-detailed weapons and accessories include the Dragonfang sword, a pair of daggers, Zeus’ Thunderbolt and effect accessory, Korg’s face sculpt, portable speaker, and a figure stand."

With Zeus' Thunderbolt in tow, what makes this figure so beautiful does come down to our love of Thompson as an actress and the energy that she brings to Valkyrie! Now, we just need a Thor and his daughter figure! You can see images of the figure over at Sideshow and you can now join the waitlist for the figure, which is set to release in February or March of 2024. Currently, it is $275 to bring Valkyrie home!

The Allure of Valkyrie as King

Close

One of the best parts of Thor: Love and Thunder came from getting to see Valkyrie step up as the King of Asgard. Established in Avengers: Endgame when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) didn't want to take the title in the end, we got to see how Valkyrie ruled but also how she still was the warrior that we knew and love from her introduction in Thor: Ragnarok. This figure from Sideshow really highlights what we've always known and love about Valkyrie as a warrior while tying her still to their fight with Zeus.

Watching Thor try to get the Thunderbolt from Zeus (Russell Crowe) while in front of an entire room of gods was genuinely one of the funniest parts of the movie. Made so much better by Valkyrie being a complete badass the entire time but that's just always her vibe. Because let's be real, without her, would Thor and Jane (Natalie Portman) have made it at all? That's very much all thanks to our beloved King. So now, we can bring home Valkyrie's magic (or at least join the waitlist if you don't have her yet). Because this is one figure you won't want to miss.

Watch on Disney+