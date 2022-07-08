Thor: Love and Thunder is here and with it comes the knowledge that Chris Hemsworth's Thor will return in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of the film, after those end credits, we see a card that reads, "Thor will return," but what exactly does that mean? That means that out of the original six Avengers, he's one of the ones to keep going! Which is saying a lot because even out of the remaining group, returns seem uncertain. The "will return" label is usually an indicator that the character will either show up in a future Marvel movie or get another stand-alone movie themselves. Most recently, the other character to get a "will return" shout-out at the end of the film was Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The reality is that we don't know exactly where Thor can show up again. Just that he will. There have been talks about a fifth Thor movie and that director Taika Waititi would do another with Hemsworth but nothing is yet set in stone. Kevin Feige recently teased that they will be dropping Phase 5 news soon, so we might get news on Thor as soon as that. It could be something as simple as Thor showing up in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie seeing as Thor became friends with Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and the team he has there.

Or it could mean that our idea of the Avengers isn't quite dead yet. After Avengers: Endgame, the idea of who was on the actual Avengers team seemed to quickly fade away from us because three of our leaders are gone. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson all left the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least until multiverse shenanigans bring them back), and we're not sure what the Avengers look like. But if Thor is back and Stephen Strange is stepping up, plus with Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner still being around, maybe we still have some parts of the old team who can help usher in a new team.

It's just a simple nice nod for fans. We know that, at the end of the day, we will see Hemsworth as Thor again. And while there's some uncertainty with the other Marvel characters, it is nice to know that we have some kind of stability with the God of Thunder. Right now, the original Avengers left are just Clint, Thor, and Bruce. Natasha, Steve, and Tony are gone and while we're slowly building a new team with characters like Sam Wilson as Captain America and Stephen Strange, it's still different from what we have known. Even though Hawkeye and Hulk are still there, they do have successors coming to potentially replace them on superhero teams with characters like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as Hawkeye and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). If that means Thor is the common thread between the two teams? So be it! It is nice to know that somewhere down the line, we will Hemsworth with his long flowing blonde locks once more.

