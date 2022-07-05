The next surefire mega Marvel hit, the next installment of the Thor series is set to release very, very soon, and will also be making Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film in the alleged "strongest Avenger's" story, making him the first Marvel hero to get a solo saga rather than a trilogy. Most fans probably didn't see this coming, as the first two Thor films, while not awful, aren't commonly considered to be some of the better films in comparison to the standalone fares of the other Avengers. That all changed when writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi came on board for the third film, Thor: Ragnarok, where the visionary filmmaker completely flipped the script for the Thor character and took the franchise in a totally new direction. Instead of the fantasy-intensive style, Ragnarok took the god into a more science fiction-centric direction, without completely abandoning the character's roots. Some weren't fond of the character's hard pivot into comedy, but it's generally considered to be one of the strongest films in the franchise.

That may all change very soon, as early reactions of Love and Thunder have brought forth almost nothing but praise for the next chapter in the Marvel saga. Every element in the early conversations promises nearly everything you would want from a Taika Waititi Thor film. If they're to be believed, the balance of humor and drama is much more appropriate than it was in Ragnarok, the humor that is on display is consistently funny (with the goats being repeatedly shouted out), and it makes some surprising and refreshing creative decisions. Not to mention, the cast is as stellar as expected from top to bottom.

It should come as no surprise that Chris Hemsworth will be reprising the role that he has played for over a decade now, and he's certainly had a roller coaster of a journey after watching so many of his friends and family members perish over the course of various movies. His companions from Ragnarok, Valkyrie and Korg, will also be along for the ride, once again played by Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi respectively. Returning to the franchise after she sat out Ragnarok, Natalie Portman plays Jane Foster, Thor's former romantic interest who now somehow is able to wield the legendary Mjolnir and has powers not unlike Thor himself. There are also some pretty major new faces joining playing some major characters from the comics. These include Russell Crowe as the almighty Zeus and Christian Bale as the menacing Gorr the God Butcher. Finally, fans can expect an appearance from the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Chris Pratt as Starlord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

It's bound to be an electrifying adventure, but what formats will Thor: Love and Thunder be playing in when it hits theaters on July 8th? Well, get your magical hammers and/or axes ready and find out below.

Standard Theaters

The most common way to experience Thor: Love and Thunder for most audiences (not to mention the cheapest) is to attend a standard theater screening. This is the basic, typical way to see Thor's next adventure on the big screen. Prices may vary if your local theater has recliner seats or a dine-in experience, but most national theater chains like Regal and AMC should offer this package amongst their offerings. Simply put, if there's a theater near you, chances are this is the most common experience and the easiest one to squeeze into.

IMAX and RPX

For those looking for a more larger-than-life way to experience a superhero flick, IMAX is probably your best bet. They're harder to find then your standard movie theater screenings, as they require an immense amount of space to be pulled off properly. Typically with previous Marvel films, and presumably with Love and Thunder, the whole movie isn't filmed on IMAX cameras but the big-budget action spectacles usually are. That of course means that the major action sequences will take up every inch of that gorgeous 70-100 inch screen.

If you don't have access to an IMAX theater but are near a Regal, you could also give RPX a shot, but it still doesn't have quite the scale that IMAX provides for blockbusters such as this. Plus, you also get access to some unparalleled sound quality. Not so loud to the point where your ear drums might burst, but loud enough to make you feel like you're right there fighting alongside the strongest Avenger himself.

3D and 4D

For a crowd-pleasing thrill ride such as this, some may prefer a more interactive experience that isn't dissimilar from an attraction one would take part in at an amusement park like Disneyland. The best and most common way to get close to an experience like that is to get tickets to a 3D screening, equipped with 3D glasses and all, to see the contents of the film jump right at you. Though Avatar and How to Train Your Dragon certainly have the market cornered when it comes to mind-blowing special 3D effects, but a Marvel film is certainly a good contender to provide something close to that level of spectacle before Avatar: The Way of Water hits the third dimension later this year.

However, let's say you want to get even more immersed into this fantastical world of powerful gods and mystical creatures. 4D screenings, while much harder to find depending on where you reside, could very well be exactly what you're looking for. Not only do you still get those snazzy 3D glasses that allow the subjects of the film to jump out at you, but your seats will also move along with the action in addition to select special effects like flashing lights and fog. Not ideal for those wishing for a more relaxing experience, but for those wanting a more active adventure, try to find a 4D screening if you can.

With tickets on sale and the movie's premiere just a few short days away, it's time to get hyped for Thor: Love and Thunder. And based on the reactions we've seen so far, we're pretty sure you're going to love this film no matter what format you watch it in. So don't miss this wild new movie, coming to theaters near you on Friday, July 8, 2022.