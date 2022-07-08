Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.The Marvel Cinematic Universe features an absolutely massive roster of characters that just gets bigger and bigger by the year. It's always exciting to see new and diverse faces, but this does mean that occasionally some of the smaller side characters from the earlier MCU projects get left in the dust and forgotten about. Lady Sif (Jaime Alexander), the fearless Asgardian warrior and staunch ally to the Asgardian throne, is one such character.

In a world before Korg (Taika Waititi), Sif could easily be considered the closest friend of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), as they along with the Warrior's Three made up of Volstagg (Ray Stevenson), Hogun (Tadanobu Asano), and Fandral (Josh Dallas/Zachary Levi), as well as sometimes even Loki (Tom Hiddleston), embarked on many adventures throughout the nine realms. In a way, she encapsulates many of the strengths of the royal Asgardian siblings, with the strength and might of Thor and the wit and tactical mind of Loki. Sif was a major side character for the first two Thor films, and yet, she didn't make an appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

That's set to change with the highly anticipated fourth film, Thor: Love and Thunder, where Jaime Alexander is returning as Lady Sif. This does beg the question: Where has Lady Sif been since she appeared in Thor: The Dark World almost a decade ago? The answer is a bit complicated, what with the vague place in canon that the pre-Disney+ television shows reside in. Still, it's the closest answer we have to what adventures Sif has been up to since the events of the second Thor film and how that first into her big return. So, without further ado, here is a complete timeline chronicling the past, present, and future of Lady Sif.

Pre-'Thor'

Image via Marvel Studios

Sif has been friends with Thor since childhood, even having a slight crush on him which she's never made known. Eventually, she did meet a romantic interest in an individual named Haldor, though we don't know much about him as he eventually died as a result of being enchanted by Lorelei (Elena Satin). Lorelai was imprisoned for her crimes, but Sif and Lorelei will meet again for a conflict in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and we'll get to that in a bit.

Apart from that, we haven't seen much of Sif's life prior to the original Thor film (apart from seeing her royally pissed off after a prank by Thor's trickster step-sibling in Loki).

'Thor' (2011)

Sif continued to be an ally to Thor in the first act of his first solo film, even joining him on a forbidden mission to Jötunheim to take revenge on the frost giants for invading Asgard and attempting to steal a dangerous artifact. The battle on Jötunheim of course was the catalyst for Odin (Anthony Hopkins) banishing Thor to Earth, leaving Sif, Loki, and the Warrior's Three to fend for themselves on Asgard. This turned out to all be Loki's plan, as Odin slipped into a coma-like state called the Odinsleep, and the god of mischief took over in his stead. It didn't take Sif and the Warrior's Three long to put two and two together and realize Loki wanted Thor gone so he could make a play for the throne, and the band of friends convinces Asgardian gatekeeper Heimdall (Idris Elba) to let them go to Earth and find Thor.

After finding Thor with a team of scientists in New Mexico, the heroes discover that Loki has sent an armored super weapon known as the Destroyer to deal with them. Sif and the Warrior's Three are able to distract the construct long enough for Thor to regain his powers and defeat the Destroyer. His power restored, Thor was finally able to defeat Loki and put Odin back in power.

'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Image via Marvel Studios

The next time we see Sif, she's once again fighting alongside the Warrior's Three, this time on Hogun's home on Vanaheim. They're fighting off a large army of bandits before Thor comes in to aid his four companions. Later, more problems arise with Thor bringing his beloved Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to Asgard, after she was infected with an unstable ancient weapon called the Aether. The Aether is being sought after by Malekeith (Christopher Eccleston) and the Dark Elves, and they quickly begin a siege on Asgard itself. When the Malekith killed Queen Frigga (Rene Russo), Odin demands that nobody leave Asgard, but Thor convinces Sif to break out Jane and sneak him, her, and a recently broken-out Loki so they can take down Malekith and save the realms. When the Dark Elves are defeated, Sif stays on Asgard and continues to serve the throne, not realizing that Loki is still alive and is impersonating Odin.

In The Dark World's end credits scene, Sif and Volstagg are the ones to bring the now stable Aether to the Collector (Benicio Del Toro), where he enthusiastically agrees to take in the artifact that in actuality, was the Reality Infinity Stone this entire time. This means that Sif was present in the scene where the words "Infinity Stones" were said for the first time in MCU history.

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 1 (2014)

Image via ABC

After the siege of Asgard by the Dark Elves in Thor: The Dark World, Loki wasn't the only prisoner to escape. Lorelei, the same woman who robbed Sif of her beloved Haldor, managed to escape her prison and flee to Earth. Still impersonating Odin, Loki sends Sif to Earth to find Lorelei and bring her back to fill out the remainder of her sentence. Once she arrives, she's greeted by agents representing the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division, and she also is surprised to see Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and agent she met briefly during her visit to Earth in the first Thor film and believed to be dead after the events of The Avengers (2012).

Eventually, with the help of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Sif recaptured Lorelei and returned her to Asgard. This may seem like an inconsequential one-off adventure, but this marks the first time that Sif embarked on a solo quest, which will become significant later.

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 2 (2015)

Image via ABC

Sif would return to Earth a short time later, this time donning a human disguise and with a bad case of amnesia. She learns later that she lost her memory after a fight with Vin-Tak (Eddie McClintock), a Kree assassin sent to the planet to hunt for super-powered beings known as Inhumans. Sif tells Coulson and his team that both the Kree and the Inhumans are dangerous, but it was revealed earlier in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that protagonist, Skye (Chloe Bennet), was one of these Inhumans and was only starting to learn how to use her powers. Sif thinks she should take both Vin-Tak and Skye back to Asgard, but after hearing Coulson's defense of Skye and seeing how much she means to this family of secret agents, Sif leaves her be and take Vin-Tak back home.

Pre-'Love and Thunder'

So prior to Love and Thunder, the last physical appearance we got of Lady Sif was 2015 with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s second season, but we do have a vague reason for why she's not around for Thor: Ragnarok. In a 2017 interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that Sif was "probably banished" by Loki during his tenure posing as Odin. It's not a concrete answer, but it does hold water. Sif has always been too smart for her own good, and it's not unrealistic to think that she sniffed out Loki's ruse, and he removed her from Asgard before she could expose him, which is of course the same thing that happened to Heimdall.

Unfortunately, things don't get much better for Sif after that, as Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed that Lady Sif was part of the one-half of the victims in the galaxy who was "blipped" after Thanos's snap. Although she, like everyone else who disappeared, was brought back five years later after Earth's Mightiest Heroes reversed the snap in Avengers: Endgame.

After that, and with no Asgard to return to, we can infer that Sif traveled the galaxy looking to defend those in need, all before she came face to face with an entity calling himself "the God Butcher".

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Thor and Korg were also hopping around the galaxy performing heroic deeds along with the Guardians of the Galaxy. That was when they received a distress signal from Sif herself, warning that she and other gods were being exterminated by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), wielder of the god-killing Necrosword.

Thor makes haste to Sif, only to find her clinging to life as the sole survivor of the battle, now missing an arm as a parting gift from Gorr. She's almost ready to enter the Norse afterlife of Valhalla, but Thor is able to bring her to New Asgard to mend her wounds.

Sif's next appearance in the film is at the very end, where despite having an arm amputated, she is still putting her combat skills to good use by training the next generation of Asgardians – we see her with Axl – for whatever villains threaten them next. The loss of Sif's arm has clearly been something on Waititi's mind as he mentioned in an interview with Collider back in 2017 that Alexander was not in Ragnarok mostly because of scheduling, but he was considering a storyline where Sif loses her arm.

What's Next for Lady Sif?

Chances are we'll see Sif again in the future, whenever the MCU decides to schedule another trip to New Asgard, but that period of time when Sif is traveling the universe as a mercenary with a heart of gold sounds like it's begging to get be a Disney+ series. Jaimie Alexander even expressed interest in a solo series where she meets Beta Ray Bill, a fan-favorite character from the Thor comics. Who knows when we'll see her again, but it's still good to know that the MCU hasn't forgotten about one of its first female superheroes.

