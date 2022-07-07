Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.Thor: Love and Thunder is here and the second Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi team-up is well worth the wait. A fun family adventure is made all the more necessary by the inclusion of Gorr's daughter, Love. But you may have come out of your screening wanting to know who is playing the new sidekick to our beloved Thor and the answer? Hemsworth's own daughter! In the context of the film, Gorr's daughter Love dies in the beginning of the movie and it brings him on his quest to kill the gods and get his revenge on them for abandoning his people when they needed help.

Hence the reason why his name is Gorr the God Butcher. Played by Christian Bale, we only get to see him interact with his daughter as the two are struggling to find water and food in the desert and we see Gorr praying to the gods to help them and to bring them food and sustenance for just his daughter, not himself. What ends up happening is that his daughter dies and then as he's laying on her grave, he's welcomed into a sanctuary and is revived only to become possessed by the Necrosword.

But his daughter is played by India Rose Hemsworth, the daughter of Thor himself and actress Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth has talked about how his children are in the movie (his sons play Thor as we see a montage of him aging) and there are a number of celebrity children in the film as Waititi's own daughters are featured as the Asgardian children who get kidnapped by Gorr. But Love plays an important part in the future for Thor and where we can expect him to go next.

While it seems as if Love is gone after the beginning sequence, we get to see her again when Thor uses what he knows of Gorr to get him to make a different wish when he reaches his goal. Once he's in Eternity and is the first person to get there, he gets one wish and Thor assumed that Gorr's wish would be the death of the gods and when he finishes reasoning with him, he points out that he could wish for his daughter to have another life. Quickly Gorr tells him that she'll be alone because he's dying and Jane Foster (played once again by the amazing Natalie Portman) says that she won't be alone, hinting that Thor will take care of Love.

Made all the much cuter by the fact that it is Hemsworth's own daughter who is playing her. What we see in the end if Thor and Love living together and her referring to him as "Uncle Thor" and the two finding balance in their life together and Thor went from has quickly become a "Dad God" in a perfect bow. So Love and Thunder was really about Thor and Love all along and now we'll get to see a wonderfully cute future with Hemsworth and his daughter the next time we get to see Thor and Love together again!

