Just a few weeks away from its theatrical release, Total Film magazine has unveiled stylish new covers for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. The two extravagant pieces of promotional artwork feature the Gods of Thunder from the Taika Waititi-directed sequel side by side in their new costumes.

As perhaps the most visually pleasing posters thus far, Total Film doesn't disappoint with its exclusive rendition of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as their MCU counterparts. The highly-anticipated sequel is set to feature the two Thors working together, and it's clear the covers released today want to portray that as much as possible. While one cover is fairly tame with relatively simple depictions of its heroes, the other is a stylish, triumphant celebration of their team-up. The latter also includes a close-up look at their new suits and comic-accurate helmets.

Absent from the covers is the star-studded supporting cast that includes Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as the new ruler of Asgard, Russell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus, and the return of Waititi's Korg. However, they recently received their own individual character posters, which, of course, include two flying goats.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Tickets Are On Sale Now

The Total Film covers are the latest pieces of artwork that have been unveiled in the past week. They join a series of promotional goodies that includes posters from ScreenX and RealD 3D. Moreover, an all-new trailer accompanies them featuring footage that depicts the God of Thunder assembling the "greatest team ever". The official runtime for the film also dropped online, which nearly reaches the two-hour mark at 1 hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest MCU film in five years.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise will find Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor, while Thompson returns as the new ruler of Asgard. Hemsworth's Thor will be forced out of retirement to battle Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful new foe that is targeting the MCU's entire pantheon of mythological gods. Love and Thunder also sees the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen after Thor left with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Back in the director's chair after reinvigorating the franchise with Ragnarok, Waititi has his hands full with the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder will exclusively hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Check out the exciting covers for the highly-anticipated sequel below: