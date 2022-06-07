With every new MCU film comes the delicious speculation surrounding new characters. What heroes, villains, gods, or sorcerers will be stepping out of the comics and onto the big screen next? During the highly anticipated trailer for Thor: Love & Thunder, fans get a glimpse of one new character–the Olympian god Zeus.

Related: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Mythological Creatures From Norse Mythology We Want to See

Zeus (Russell Crowe) will be the first Olympian god to join the MCU, but he is no stranger to comic book fans. Known as Zeus Panhellios, he is the King of the Olympians and father to most of them. Much like his ancient Greek counterpart, comic book Zeus is considered the god of the heavens, the sky, and the weather. He also totally shoots thunderbolts as weapons. While fans hope to see this display of power on screen, what other Olympians might make their debut alongside their king?

Hera Argeia

What is a king without his queen? Hera Argeia is Zeus' wife and Queen of the Olympians. She is the goddess of marriage, childbirth, women, and fidelity. At one point, Hera teams up with Frigga on a mission to discover young gods living on Earth. Unfortunately, she is stomped on and killed by Groot in a battle with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Maybe he's not so cute after all.

The Hera of ancient Greek mythology had it tough. Being married to the womanizer Zeus wasn't ideal, and she often took out her rage on his consorts. Hera's jealousy led her to rebel against Zeus and target his sons, Dionysus and Heracles, who were born to other women.

Hephaestus Aetnaeus

Hephaestus Aetnaeus is the god of fire, metal, and blacksmiths. He is Zeus's armorer and weapon maker, responsible for creating those super cool thunderbolts he shoots. Hephaestus is present at the battle between Olympians and Asgardians, and witnesses Zeus giving Thor enough power to revive the fallen Asgardians.

Like his comic book counterpart, ancient mythology Hephaestus was also a master craftsman. He created the first woman, Pandora, and crafted armor for the hero Achilles. Hephaestus was kind and patient despite a strained relationship with his mother Hera.

Athena Parthenos

Athena Parthenos is Zeus's daughter. She is the goddess of wisdom and warfare. At one point, she travels with her father to Olympia, the earthly city where the Eternals reside (not to be confused with Mt Olympus, which is the earthly home of the Olympians). There they meet Zuras and Thena, realize the uncanny similarities between one another, and employ the Eternals as representatives of the Olympian gods. The alliance eventually falls flat, and Athena and her dad have to ask Odin for help fighting the Eternals.

Related: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Gorr the God Butcher Explained

Athena's mythological counterpart was just as fierce. She was birthed from her father's head already fully formed and ready for war. Athena also helped her half-brother Heracles with his twelve labors and fought her uncle Poseidon for rule over Athens, named after her of course.

Aphrodite Ourania

Aphrodite Ourania is the goddess of love and beauty. She is Zeus's daughter who takes over the rule of the Olympians during his temporary absence. Aphrodite has the power to manipulate and arouse love and passion and can transform weapons into objects of peace. She is mother to Eros and has her fair share of run-ins with Loki whom she shares a love-hate (mostly hate) relationship.

In ancient mythology, Aphrodite was often accompanied by her son Eros (in Roman myth they are known as Venus and Cupid). She was married off to Hephaestus, much to her discontent, as she truly loved the mortal Adonis, who was sadly killed by a boar.

Hermes Diaktoros

Hermes Diaktoros is the god of speed, travel, commerce, and thieves. He has the important job of acting as Zeus's herald, delivering messages between realms. Hermes is incredibly fast thanks to his winged sandals but is not to be confused with the Eternal Makkari who has similar powers. He is charged with delivering messages during the Olympian-Asgardian war, and finding the lost Eros at the behest of his mother Aphrodite.

In ancient mythology, Hermes was one of the few gods who can traverse realms freely. When he wasn't working for Zeus, he assisted in bringing souls to the Underworld. His helpful nature is present across multiple myths including helping the hero Perseus to slay Medusa and protecting Odysseus from the witch Circe.

Phoebus Apollo

Primarily known as Apollo, he is a son of Zeus and the god of light, sun, music, poetry, prophecy, and medicine. Apollo opposes war against the Asgardians, although he does lend his power to Aphrodite to use against Loki when the god of mischief tries to trick her into marrying him. In the final battle between the Olympians and The Guardians of the Galaxy, Apollo is killed by Star-Lord.

Related: Who Are the Cosmic Entities in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Apollo was known as the Golden God in ancient myth. He was a skilled musician and archer, but this wasn't enough to sway the nymph Daphne whom he was in love with. When Daphne fled from him, she was transformed into a laurel tree. Apollo was twin brother to Artemis, goddess of the hunt.

Artemis

Artemis is Apollo's twin sister and Zeus's daughter. She is a master archer, using arrows specially crafted for her by Hephaestus. With these arrows, she slays the python Hera sent to kill her mother Leto (one of Zeus's many consorts). At one point, Artemis is sent to kidnap The Wasp and bring her back to Olympus. She meets her end at the hands of Gamora during a battle with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Artemis's ancient counterpart was also a master archer. She was considered the goddess of hunting, wilderness, and wild animals. She was also a goddess of childbirth, much like the Egyptian goddess Taweret, and a protector of girls.

Ares

Ares, son of Zeus, is the god of savage warfare. He has the power to manipulate war, and once mistakenly wages war on Asgard thanks to Loki's manipulations. Ever the vengeful guy, he targets Sword Master & Shang-Chi in an attempt to get his hands on the Sword of Fu Xi.

Like his comic counterpart, Ares was the god of war and battle lust. He had a scandalous affair with Aphrodite but grew jealous when she moved on with her true love, Adonis. So he transformed into a boar and gorged the young mortal to death. Not a very nice guy.

Keep Reading: The First 'Thor' Movies Are Pure Melodrama and That's a Good Thing