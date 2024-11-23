Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been a cornerstone of the MCU from the very first Phase. He's not only a founding member of the Avengers, but he is also their resident absolute powerhouse. Thor is the first "out of this world" character to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is part of the big "Trinity" alongside Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans).

He's had quite a bumpy ride in the Marvel Studios films, as well. His first film is underrated and was moderately well-received, while his second film is one of the worst Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The third is one of the best films in the series, while the fourth was incredibly disappointing. Despite the chaos surrounding his heroic career, Thor has had some amazing moments that also happen to be some of the coolest in the franchise. These are the most rewatchable Thor scenes in the MCU, ranked by how memorable and enjoyable they are and how important a role they play in the God of Thunder's career.

10 Opening Up to Rocket Raccoon

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

One of the best parts about Avengers: Infinity War is the emphasis on the pain and suffering Thor's gone through. It added to the sympathy audiences had for him and made the God of Thunder one of the best parts of the Infinity Saga. Audiences fell in love with Thor in his third outing, but his inclusion in Avengers: Infinity War cemented audiences' appreciation for him.

While it may be one of the more somber scenes in the film, it's rewatchable for the fact that Chris Hemsworth delivers a compelling and emotional performance. It's one of his finest acting moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for that fact alone, it's worth giving a rewatch. It also defines the incredible arc he goes through in the latter half of the Infinity Saga. Whose heart didn't break when he said, "What more could I lose?"

9 Fighting Loki

'Thor' (2011)

The final battle on the Rainbow Bridge against Loki (Tom Hiddleston) at the end of Thor is visually stunning. Not only does it take place on the colorful and vibrant Rainbow Bridge, but due to the cinematography by Haris Zambarloukos is very expressive. The magic utilized by Loki also adds some awesome choreography to the scene.

Not only is it a visually stunning and overall epic fight, but it has deep meaning and impact, as well. The final battle brings the Odinson brothers to the end of their arcs. The ending of the scene is heartbreaking as Loki lets go, both literally and metaphorically, abandoning his past and desire to please his father and instead embracing his selfish and power-hungry nature. It's a wonderful scene that, in hindsight of what came after, does so much to set up the future of the brothers.

8 Fighting Surtur

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

The opening of Thor: Ragnarok really needed to sell the film to viewers after the absolute failure that was Thor: The Dark World. Thankfully for Marvel Studios, Taika Waitit injected some much-needed life, humor, and color into the franchise, steering the Asgard ship into a new and exciting direction that redefined his place in the MCU.

For anyone who knows anything about Norse mythology, Surtur (Clancy Brown) is a huge deal and a powerful being prophesized to bring Ragnarok, the end of Asgard. Even for those who don't know much about it, the film makes it very clear that Surtur is not one to be messed with. The battle between Thor and the fiery being is super entertaining and was the perfect way to open up Thor: Ragnarok.

7 The Trinity Fight

'The Avengers' (2012)

Everybody loves it when their favorite superheroes trade blows with each other, sparking debate about which hero can beat the other. So, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Trinity went up against each other in The Avengers, people freaked out. Fans got to see Thor's lightning charge up Iron Man's suit and his hammer smashing against Captain America's seemingly unbreakable shield, plus some fun banter between the three.

The fight also does a great job of highlighting the differences between the Big Three and sets up how they'll come to conflict later in the film, which they'll need to overcome if they're going to bring the team together. This three-way battle is a great way to get the three together and set up for later conflict while also providing some riveting action.

6 The Trinity vs. Thanos

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Many years later, the Trinity would find themselves facing off against the Mad Titan himself, Thanos (Josh Brolin). It was only fitting that before the big final battle, the main players of the Marvel Cinematic Universe go up against the main antagonist of the universe in an intimate 3-on-1. The fight is compelling, and Thor gets some great moments within it.

Before the fight kicks off, Thor summons both Stormbreaker and Mjölnir and takes on a new, armored form. Fans got to see a major callback to the original Trinity battle in The Avengers, with Thor supercharging Iron Man (for the better, this time). Moreover, Thor is wielding both of his iconic weapons, which makes for some awesome combat and presents a nice piece of fan service.

5 Thor's Power Returns

'Thor' (2011)

In the final battle of the first Thor film, he is without his hammer and absolutely powerless, as he's been stranded on Earth for quite some time. So, when the Destroyer whoops his butt and takes him down faster than one could say "Mjölnir," all hope seems lost. But through his sacrifice to protect Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and the others, he is deemed worthy of his power once more.

The major power-up that follows is breathtaking, and seeing Thor back at full strength and in costume after almost an entire film without them is so satisfying. The beatdown he gives the Destroyer is not only cool but far more meaningful now that he'd completed his character arc. Thor is among the most overpowered characters in the MCU, and scenes like this one really show it.

4 Fighting Hulk (Round 2)

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

One of the biggest surprises to come out of Thor: Ragnarok's marketing in 2017 was the reveal that Thor's fellow Avengers, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), was going to be a major part of the film's plot. His reveal in the film comes when he faces off with Thor in an arena set up by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

As stated, everyone loves to see heroes face off, and if there's a pair that people really love to see, it's Thor and Hulk, two of the strongest Avengers there are. So, when they got to get a rematch five years after their first fight in The Avengers, people were very excited and for a very good reason. The second go at each other is brutal and tough, and Hulk having his Sakaarian armor and weapons makes for more unique and hard-hitting moves in the fight. This thrilling encounter ranks among the most rewatchable Hulk scenes, too, as the green giant had been absent from the MCU since 2015.

3 Fighting Hulk (Round 1)

'The Avengers' (2012)