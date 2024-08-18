If there's an Avenger who is incredibly popular while somehow still not getting the attention they deserve, especially when it comes to their own films, it's the one and only God of Thunder himself, Thor (Chris Hemsworth). He may have had a resurgence in popularity after the release of the ever-popular Thor: Ragnarok, but the attention was far past due at that point., especially since Thor has provided some of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe action sequences.

Thor is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with such might comes some astounding action. Only Thor can go up against the likes of the Destroyer or face the destruction of Asgard and live to tell the tale — he withstood the full strength of a star for crying out loud! Each of the character's films has different styles in which they execute their action sequences and some make for some thrilling superhero cinema. Indeed, some of Thor's movies have better, more consistent and more engaging action, making them stand out among the MCU's already crowded slate.

4 'Thor' (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a very special time. It's a common consensus that this era of the cinematic universe had far more style and unique filmmaking than future endeavors would have. The first Thor film is no exception, practically oozing with style and uniqueness that sets it apart from a plethora of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It's a completely underrated film and considered the second-best Thor film in quality, thanks to the near-Shakesperean gravitas Sir Kenneth Branagh injected into the story of the God of Thunder.

But when it comes to action, Thor is lacking compared to the others in the franchise. The first film is far more character-based and less interested in getting a lot of action scenes in its runtime. It can't be understated that when the action does arrive, it's executed very well — the second act sequence where Thor battles the Destroyer in New Mexico remains one of the best battles in the character's history. Unfortunately, there's just not much action in Thor due to the film being the closest thing to intimate as a Marvel project can get.

3 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Directed by Alan Taylor

There's no hiding or dancing around the fact that Thor: The Dark World is one of, if not the worst Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The plot is confusing, misguided, and lacking any genuine stakes, suffering horribly from being a direct follow-up to 2012's The Avengers, the film that pretty much kickstarted the Marvel craze of the 2010s. Critics were unkind to The Dark World, and audiences even more so. Yet, the action sequences aren't too bad and prove that even the worst films can have some redeeming qualities. The camera work in Thor: The Dark World is surprisingly creative, granting the action sequences a uniqueness that's lacking in other films in the saga.

Not to mention, after seeing the true extent of Thor's powers in The Avengers, Marvel was far more concerned with getting more action in the sequel. The opening action sequence in Vanaheim that kicked off the film was quite impressive and may or may not have gaslit audiences into thinking it would be a better movie. Meanwhile, the final, portal-hopping end of Act Three action sequence against Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) is the best and most creative setpiece in Phase Two. The film itself is mediocre, indeed, but at least Thor: The Dark World's action scenes may be worth returning to.

2 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Directed by Taika Waititi

The word on the street about Thor: Love and Thunder is incredibly divisive. Some people think it's a very fun, silly ride, while others think it's truly one of the worst films in the last two Marvel phases. One thing that can't be denied, though, is that the action is quite good, largely thanks to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher and the fact that the film has not one but two Thors (Natalie Portman). The filmmaking on display is a bit basic, but what makes these action scenes so great is the wonderful choreography on display.

While he may be criminally underutilized, Gorr the God Butcher makes his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he does get the chance to show up. To bring a god-killer to life, the stunt and fight teams at Marvel needed to craft a character whose choreography is advanced enough to sell his status as a genuine menace; thankfully, they succeeded. In a film with stakes that feel a bit unserious, Gorr the God Butcher makes himself feel like a genuine threat, so much so that he feels like he's part of a whole other movie. The CGI is quite shoddy in parts, but whenever the two Thors battle Gorr, Love and Thunder feels like a truly worthy movie; shame it only happens a few times in the movie.

1 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

There's absolutely no question that Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's not only funny but action-packed, too, and said action is so wonderfully executed that they are some of the best sequences in the franchise as a whole. Additionally, this film is where Thor is close to being at his absolute strongest, just under his power levels in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Alongside how greatly powerful he is, the choreography in Thor: Ragnarok is top-tier. Thor loses his trusty and iconic hammer, Mjolnir, at the beginning of the film, which means that choreographers have to come up with new fighting styles for Thor to utilize that he never had before. The villain of the story, Cate Blanchett's Hela, and even temporary enemies like Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) provide mountainous threats for Thor to face, and his final stand for the fate of Asgard is as good a setpiece as Marvel has ever done. The fights are a lot more satisfying than ever before, and Thor is at his most confident, resulting in a film where the action balances perfectly with the narrative to produce a rousing success.

