Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.Thor: Love and Thunder is proving to be yet another massive win for the MCU at the box office.​​​​​​ While Chris Hemsworth isn't the first actor to bring Thor to life (that distinction goes to Eric Kramer in the 1988 TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns), he has really made the role of Thor his own, allowing his natural charm and wit to weave through his portrayal. In fact, one would be hard-pressed to find anyone that dislikes Hemsworth's Thor, evidenced as being the first MCU character to garner a four-quel.

Four Thor and seven eleven years ago, Thor's MCU journey began. Let's take a look at how the four films compare.

RELATED: Jane Foster Is a Hero in the MCU — With or Without Mjolnir

4. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

The first sequel to Thor is better than you remember, but still the poorest of the MCU Thor films. Thousands of years ago, the Dark Elves, led by Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), had plans to envelop the universe in darkness by using the Aether (an Infinity (Reality) Stone in liquid form), but are thwarted by the warriors of Asgard. In the present, the nine realms of Asgard are set to align, creating portals between worlds. Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) finds one such portal, which puts her into contact with the Aether. This, in turn, brings Thor back to Earth and alerts Malekith of its release. Thor brings Jane, suffering from her contact with the Aether, back to Asgard to find out what's wrong. Dark Elves track them down and attack, resulting in the loss of Thor's mother Frigga (Rene Russo). The battle is brought to Earth, where Thor and friends stand their ground. Critics did cite the performances and chemistry between Hemsworth's Thor and Tom Hiddleston's Loki as the best parts of the film, but otherwise listless, and laden with unremarkable villains.

3. Thor (2011)

Thor's first MCU film is average at best, but Hemsworth's charismatic performance elevates it. Wanting to wage war with the Frost Giants, Thor is cast out of Asgard by his father, Odin (Sir Anthony Hopkins), to Earth for his arrogance and disobedience. He is also stripped of Mjölnir, and must prove himself worthy. He is helped by Dr. Jane Foster and her team, and the two grow close. Loki, meanwhile, usurps the throne and, aware of a plan by Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and the Warriors Three to bring Thor home, sends the Destroyer, a large metallic automaton, to Earth to hunt and kill the group and his brother Thor. The Destroyer nearly kills Thor, but Thor's actions have proven him worthy, bringing Mjölnir to him. He defeats the Destroyer (which is astoundingly lame, by the way), returns to Asgard, and stops Loki. Hemsworth makes an impression, bringing the character the cockiness, frustration, and repentance needed. He also brings elements of the humor that would later define the character, particularly in scenes where he learns Earth ways (throwing a coffee cup to the ground and gleefully demanding another is one of the funniest scenes of the franchise, still).

2. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

The margin between numbers one and two here is remarkably thin. Taika Waititi's second Thor tale begins on an arid wasteland, introducing us to Gorr (Christian Bale) and his dying daughter, Love (India Rose Hemsworth). Pleading for his god's help, Love nevertheless dies in Gorr's arms. Gorr later stumbles into an oasis, where his god is present. The god mocks and dismisses Gorr as just another meaningless follower. Grabbing the nearby Necrosword, capable of killing gods, Gorr murders the god and vows to kill all gods. We then catch up with Thor, who has been accompanying the Guardians of the Galaxy on adventures. Discovering that Sif has been wounded, Thor leaves to bring Sif to New Asgard, now a tourist Mecca. Before long, Gorr finds them. Thor, Korg (Taika Waititi), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the Mighty Thor/Dr. Jane Foster fight off Gorr's shadow creatures, but are unable to stop Gorr from kidnapping the Asgardian children. Thor and friends track Gorr down, but stop first at Omnipotent City, appealing to Zeus (Russell Crowe) to create an army of gods. Rejected, the four set out to stop Gorr and rescue the children. Gorr forces them back and takes Stormbreaker in order to reach Eternity, the means of killing all gods at once. Thor returns, and with the help of the children and Jane stop Gorr's plan. The successful elements, like comedy, that Waititi brought in Thor: Ragnarok are present, and Bale's Gorr is amazing (maybe what Malekith should have been like). The criticisms toward the film are levied at jarring changes in tone, and divisive elements like the Mjölnir/Stormbreaker/Thor relationship that some feel are unnecessary and plain goofy.

1. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok reinvigorated the franchise, pushing aside the pedestrian The Dark World and bringing a more assured, balanced, and comedic element to the character. Thor and Loki find Odin in Norway, where he tells them of Ragnarok, the destruction of Asgard, and of their sister Hela (Cate Blanchett), who was consumed by darkness and sealed away. Odin then passes away, which frees Hela who then follows Thor and Loki to Asgard, where she takes the throne and sends the brothers to the planet Sakaar. On Sakaar, Thor is sent to the gladiator arena to face the Grandmaster's (Jeff Goldblum) champion: the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Thor and Hulk, along with Loki, Valkyrie, and Korg, escape Sakaar and confront Hela in Asgard. Unable to stop her or prevent Ragnarok, they evacuate the Asgardians and head towards Earth, as Asgard falls to ruins and Hela is defeated by the resurrected Surtur. There are so many elements that simply work on the film: the comedy ("He's a friend from work" - iconic!), the chemistry, the action, Blanchett's unforgettable Hela, and Jeff Goldblum being, well, Jeff Goldblum. Thor: Love and Thunder comes close, but Ragnarok stands alone at the top of the heap.

Check out more mighty Thor: Love and Thunder stories here: