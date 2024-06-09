No Marvel hero has had a more interesting or hectic journey on the big screen than Thor. Played for over ten years by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, the God of Thunder made his MCU debut in 2011 and quickly became one of the defining figures of the shared universe, sharing the spotlight with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) as one-third of the Marvel Trinity.

Although he's among the most well-known comic characters in modern pop culture, Hemsworth's Thor has been through several ups and downs in his cinematic career. His tetralogy is uneven, with extremely high peaks and embarrassingly low valleys. However, hardly anyone can deny there's something to enjoy in most of his movies. But which Thor movie is more enjoyable and rewatchable? From cosmic adventures to down-to-earth missions, the God of Thunder has done it all and then some.

4 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Directed by Alan Taylor

Thor: The Dark World is the first sequel to the God of Thunder's story. Released one year after The Avengers, the film sees Thor fighting against Malekith the Dark Elf (Christopher Eccleston) while attempting to save Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who accidentally became possessed by a dangerous weapon, the Aether. When the threat becomes too much for him to handle alone, Thor must turn to his estranged brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), imprisoned in Asgaard after his attempted invasion of New York.

The main issue with The Dark World is that it's forgettable. In fact, it wouldn't be an overstatement to call it the single most disappointing and inconsequential entry in the MCU. The plot is as by the numbers as it gets, the directing is uninspired, Hemsworth and Portman have negative chemistry together, and Malekith is one of the worst villains in the MCU, a true disservice to an actor of Eccleston's caliber. The Dark World's biggest claim to fame is introducing the Aether, which would later be revealed to be the Reality Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones. Even so, Thor: The Dark World is boring and unnecessary, holding absolutely no rewatch value and acting as one of the lowest points in the expanding MCU.

3 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Following the overwhelming success of Thor: Ragnarok, expectations for Taika Waititi's follow-up were at an all-time high. Alas, Thor: Love and Thunder couldn't rise to the challenge. The fourth entry into Thor's MCU journey sees him reuniting with Jane Foster, who has been deemed worthy by Mjolnir, thus becoming Mighty Thor; unbeknownst to Thor, however, Foster is dying of cancer. Meanwhile, the two must join Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to fight Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who is using the powerful Necrosword to slay multiple gods throughout the realms.

Unlike Ragnarok, which was a true breath of fresh air, Love and Thunder feels overstuffed and aimless. In trying to adapt two of the most seminal Thor storylines from the comic books—Gorr and Mighty Thor—, the film fails to showcase either properly, ultimately feeling like a weird and clumsy mesh of themes that never finds harmony. The humor is also overly juvenile to the point of being simplistic, feeling lazy and annoying rather than natural and lighthearted. Still, Love and Thunder has a few strengths that make it somewhat rewatchable, like Hemsworth's charisma and Bale's scenery-chewing villain. Scene-stealing albeit too short performances by a ridiculous Russell Crowe and the Guardians of the Galaxy further make it enjoyable. It's definitely a step down from Ragnarok, but it's still better than The Dark World.

2 'Thor' (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

The first movie in the God of Thunder's saga doesn't get half the respect it deserves. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, 2011's Thor introduces the titular character as a vain and overly-confident hothead who is not ready to take over as King of Asgard. When he openly defies his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), the Allfather banishes him to Earth, hoping to humble him. He claims that only he who is "worthy" will wield Mjolnir, sending Thor into a journey of self-discovery.

Ever the consummate Thespian, Brannagh approaches Thor like a true Shakespearean tale of honor, duty, and treachery. It doesn't go as far as to turn Thor and Loki into Hamlet and Claudius, but it very much suggests the similarity; even the dialogue is dignified and far more elaborate than anything in the MCU. Hemsworth's charm takes a backseat here, allowing for a more stoic and somewhat stiff Thor meant to convey the regal nature of his persona. The result is an interesting and inspired depiction of a character whose personality has changed continuously throughout his time in the spotlight. Thor is surprisingly entertaining, a unique and far more enjoyable entry into Phase 1 of the MCU than it's often given credit for. It's far from perfect, but it at least tries to do something different, which is more than one can say from most MCU projects.

1 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2018)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Thor: Ragnarok came at a decisive point for the hero's story. The plot sees him facing his most dangerous foe yet: his sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), released from her prison following Odin's death. After facing her and being soundly defeated, Thor finds himself on the misfit planet of Sakaar, where he reunites with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and meets Valkyrie. Determined to return to Asgaard, Thor must find a way to defeat Hela and save his beloved home from the prophecized Ragnarok.

It's hard to explain just how important Thor: Ragnarok was to the survival of Thor as a character. His previous movies had been solid yet unremarkable, and his place among the Avengers seemed weak at best. Ragnarok was a true reinvention of the character, using Hemsworth's then-untapped comedic potential to inject a much-needed jolt of electricity, flair, and color into the previously gloomy and stoic world of Asgaard. Waititi's irreverent humor was a perfect match for Hemsworth's comedic persona, resulting in a fast-paced, funny, and thrilling cosmic adventure that gets better on every rewatch. Further elevated by a spectacular ensemble, particularly a deliciously wicked Cate Blanchett as the mighty Hela, Thor: Ragnarok is among the most entertaining movies in the franchise, a true delight from beginning to end that ensures Phase 3's reputation as the undeniable peak of the MCU.

